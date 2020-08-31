Kenosha NAACP urges President Trump not to visit Tuesday

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A message to President Donald Trump from the Kenosha Brach NAACP on Monday:

Our communities must lead the charge in reconciliation and togetherness.

It has been brought to my attention that you intend to visit Kenosha Wisconsin on Tuesday. At this time, I must formally ask you, Mr. President, to not come to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

You have been unable to speak Mr. Jacobs Blake's name or offer any words of kindness to his family or this community. You have violated just about every constitutional institution within our country and left us all confused and vexed. Your administration lacks complete empathy for the people of our Country.

Although you speak of Law and Order, but yet we watch as you constantly turn a blind eye to and encourage lawlessness towards non-white Americans every chance you get.

Your stoking of violence against “other Americans who do not love this country” may have escalated the wounds that we have been left to repair in the Kenosha community in these past days.

Overall, Governor Evers, LT. Governor Barnes, Mayor Antaramian, County Executive Kreuser, other County officials, and the many of the citizens of Kenosha must work together to repair our relationships and bring civility back to our community.