Kenosha native and NFL standout Melvin Gordon III to host fundraiser Friday for Boys & Girls Club

Kenosha native and NFL standout Melvin Gordon III is scheduled to be back in town this week to make a major donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha and to host a charity fundraiser.

Gordon, a 2011 Bradford High School graduate and a member of the Denver Broncos, is scheduled to host a meet-and-greet session at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St., on Friday, where he plans to make a donation of $10,000 to the club.

The event is scheduled to take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. The Broncos are on their mid-season bye week, affording Gordon the chance to visit his hometown.

Free gift bags are planned to be given to children age 6 and older, while supplies last. Giveaways are also planned to include two $500 cash prizes for holiday spending, adult gift baskets for Thanksgiving dinner, among other items.

The event is also to feature an opportunity to win raffle prizes, take photos with Gordon, or get his autograph, with all proceeds going to other local charities.

Photos with Gordon and autographs will be sold for $25 each, or $40 for both. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase for $1 each, six for $5, or an “arm’s length” of tickets for $20.

Raffle prizes include two tickets to a Denver Broncos home game (travel not included), an autographed Melvin Gordon III jersey, and an autographed NFL football.

Music for the event will be provided by DJ Mr. 262.

Impressive stats

Gordon is in his second year with the Denver Broncos, and has posted 522 yards rushing on 118 carries with five rushing touchdowns, with another 21 receptions including two receiving scores thus far this season. He is in his seventh NFL season overall.

He has 5,748 total rushing yards with 50 rushing touchdowns, along with 277 receptions for 2,192 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. He played college football at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

At Bradford High School, Gordon was first-time all-State as a senior when he rushed for for 2,009 yards with 38 touchdowns. He was the Wisconsin Gatorade Football Player of the Year. He also played on the same team as cornerback Trae Waynes, who was drafted four spots ahead of Gordon in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

