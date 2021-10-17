Kenosha native John Sieger,and Semi-Twang to be indicated into Wisconsin Area Music Industry Hall of Fame tonight

A nationally renowned, Milwaukee-based roots rock band with deep Kenosha ties is being inducted into the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Hall of Fame tonight.

Semi-Twang is led by singer-songwriter John Sieger, a Kenosha native whose songs have been covered by country star Dwight Yoakam, Jerry Harrison of the Talking Heads, the BoDeans and many others. His brother, Mike Sieger, is the band’s bassist.

Other band members include producer/guitarist Mike Hoffmann, keyboard/saxophonist Bob Jennings and drummer Bob Schneider, all veterans of various Midwestern bands.

Formed in the mid-1980s and resurrected after a long hiatus in 2009, Semi-Twang is known for its critically acclaimed album released on Warner Bros. Records in 1988, “Salty Tears.”

The band has recorded three albums since 2009, including its most recent release, in 2019, titled “Kenosha” and described on the band’s website as “an ode to the Sieger brothers’ gritty but inspirational hometown.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I love Kenosha, and it really hurt me to see it suffering last year,” said John Sieger, who now lives in Milwaukee. “I always wish the best for it. I’m always rooting for Kenosha.”