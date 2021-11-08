Kenosha native named Public Historian for Missouri Historical Society

Cicely Hunter has a mission to “broaden the understanding of African American history.”

The 30-year-old Kenosha native is well on her way to realizing that goal. For the past decade she has dedicated academic studies and real-life experiences toward the intersection of African American history and current politics.

Most recently she has been named Public Historian for the African American Initiative for the Missouri Historical Society.

A 2009 graduate of St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, Hunter attended Marquette University through TRIO, a federally funded college opportunity program designed to support and motivate students low income and first generation college students.

“I really loved the campus and the energy of the campus,” she said in a recent interview from St. Louis, where she has made her home.

As an undergraduate, Hunter discovered a love of history, research and politics through several defining experiences.

She was able to dive into research during the summer of her sophomore year when she participated in the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program at Marquette University.