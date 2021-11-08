Kenosha native named Public Historian for Missouri Historical Society

Cicely Hunter has a mission to “broaden the understanding of African American history.”
The 30-year-old Kenosha native is well on her way to realizing that goal. For the past decade she has dedicated academic studies and real-life experiences toward the intersection of African American history and current politics.
Most recently she has been named Public Historian for the African American Initiative for the Missouri Historical Society.
A 2009 graduate of St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, Hunter attended Marquette University through TRIO, a federally funded college opportunity program designed to support and motivate students low income and first generation college students.
“I really loved the campus and the energy of the campus,” she said in a recent interview from St. Louis, where she has made her home.
As an undergraduate, Hunter discovered a love of history, research and politics through several defining experiences.
She was able to dive into research during the summer of her sophomore year when she participated in the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program at Marquette University.
During the fall of 2012 she interned for Tammy Baldwin in Washington, D.C., through Marquette’s Les Aspin Scholars Program. “That’s where (my interest in) political science comes in,” she said.
“Tammy Baldwin was in the House of Representatives at the time, and she was running for the Senate seat. She won during the semester I was in D.C.,” Hunter said.
After Washington the Les Aspin program also gave her the opportunity to see culture and politics in action during a trip to Ghana.
In 2014 Hunter received her BA from Marquette University in history and political science and minored in Africana studies.
Advanced studies
To take her interests to the next level, after graduation she began a masters/PhD track at Saint Louis University.
“Saint Louis University offered me the opportunity to explore all of my interests together,” she said.
During her time as a graduate research assistant at Saint Louis University, Hunter worked on a joint initiative with the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States and Saint Louis University titled “The Slavery, History, Memory, and Reconciliation Project.”
She describes it as “the investigation of lived experiences of enslaved people owned by the Jesuits.”
As a graduate student Hunter also developed and taught an undergraduate course, “American Places: Sites of Race Riots and Rebellions.”
The course drew on the East St. Louis race riots and civil rights, she said.
She completed her masters degree in American Studies in 2016 with an anticipated graduation date for her PhD in the fall of 2022.
Carthage College post
A little over a year ago she landed a job back in her hometown. From August 2020 until August 2021 she was assistant director of Equity and Inclusion for Carthage College.
“I was referred to as ‘an equity warrior,’” she said. Among her duties was to determine students’ engagement with cultural competency. She also hosted anti-racism trainings and workshops.
Although she says she “loved working with student engagement,” Hunter found herself longing to apply her energies to Black history research and education.
Her new position
On Oct. 4, Hunter began fulfilling these desires in her new role with the Missouri Historical Society.
Her job will be “to promote the story of African history and experiences in the region,” she said. “We want to build artifacts and documentation to continually preserve African American history.”
Hunter explained the Missouri Historical Society has other public historians but her position is new.
Although she is not a St. Louis native, Hunter says she has a love for the community. “I can definitely contribute,” she said.
“My role will focus on historical analysis. There’s tons (of artifacts) to work with ... photographs, letters, correspondence, art pieces, material culture, and the collection still growing,” she said.
Through the historical society she’ll also contribute to local radio programs, write articles and host media interviews.
Hunter’s vision is to engage even those who don’t think they’re interested in history.
“I want to share history in the most accessible way and make sure even if (a fact is) just a small fragment that it piques someone’s interest and be the thing they cling to.”
Making sure the stories “cycle down” to young people is also crucial, Hunter said. “We’ll contribute to the work that’s already been done and the collection will grow.”