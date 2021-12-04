Kenosha native serves with Navy in Italy

A Kenosha native served on board Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central in Naples, Italy, as the deputy expeditionary business line (EXBL) director.

Lt. Vincenzo Alberico is a 2014 graduate of Villaggio Dei Ragazzi High School in Maddaloni, Italy, and a 2018 graduate of Marquette University.

Today, Alberico serves as a military engineer in the Civil Engineering Corps.

EXBL is responsible for completing projects outside a standard U.S. military installation. These projects include humanitarian assistance, military construction, joint base construction and contingency build-out.

Alberico joined the Navy seven years ago to serve his country and to carry on a family tradition.

“I have always felt a sense of duty toward the United States and the American people,” said Alberico. “Also, both my mother and father served in the military and I wanted to make them proud.”

According to Alberico, who was born in Italy and has family in the Naples area, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in both Italy and Kenosha.

“Because I grew up in Italy and in an Italian household, I believe that I bring a diverse perspective to the fight,” said Alberico. “I’ve also learned both structure and discipline while in the Navy.”

NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa and the Horn of Africa.

“Serving at this command, I’m a part of something bigger than myself,” said Alberico.

Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Alberico is most proud of leading Seabees on deployment in response to COVID-19 in Guam.