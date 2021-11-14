Kenosha native serving on Navy destroyer

EAST CHINA SEA — Operations Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Pratt, a Kenosha native and 2016 Westosha Central High School graduate, is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Dewey as an operations specialist.

Operations specialists gather, process, display, evaluate and disseminate information provided by the ship’s radar and sonar systems.

“Operations specialists are important because we provide a tactical picture that we evaluate to maintain safety for the ship,” said Pratt. “We provide recommendations to the bridge to combat readiness with a mindset to not only protect U.S. assets but, our partners as well.”

While talking to recruiters, Pratt weighed his options for picking a rate. He ultimately decided picking OS because it affords learning opportunities in and outside of the Navy.

“I love my job,” said Pratt. “On a daily basis I’m learning new things that help grow my career. Life as an OS is never stagnant and I enjoy how it keeps me busy. I’m constantly opening new publications, learning new tactics and analyzing information.”

Dewey’s recent homeport shift from San Diego, to its forward-deployed location in Yokosuka, Japan, comes with some challenges for the sailors, from acclimating to the country, learning to navigate the area and adjusting to being away from their family.

“Patience is key,” said Pratt. “Working with different personalities, constantly learning new things and learning how to respond in an appropriate manner can be stressful, but it is very important. You have to learn to accept the things you cannot change, and have the courage to change the things you can.”

After being assigned to the Dewey in 2019, Pratt was awarded Flag Letter of Commendation from the Commodore of Destroyer Squadron One and he was selected as Bluejacket of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2020. Pratt acts as a role model to his peers, leads the way in qualifications and is always on it.

Dewey is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0