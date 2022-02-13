Kenosha native Trae Waynes receiving plenty of support from hometown during Super Bowl run

When the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals take the field Sunday evening for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., there will be 111 rostered players — 56 for the Rams and 55 for the Bengals — in search of hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Some of those players, like Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase of the Bengals, or Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Donald of the Rams, are high-profile names whose storylines will have been well-told, even exhausted, by the time the game finally kicks off.

But while those stories have been packaged and re-packaged over and over for NFL fans, all 111 players on Sunday’s Super Bowl rosters — from the starting quarterbacks down to the long snappers — have some type of unique story. All told, the amount of family, friends, former coaches, teammates and teachers who factor into all those stories must number in the thousands.

Trae Waynes, a seventh-year cornerback for the Bengals, is one of those players in Sunday’s game whose background spider-webs into the past and touches so many people from where he came from.

In Waynes’ case, that’s Kenosha.

Celebrating the AFC title

When the Bengals upset the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game two weeks ago in overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Waynes — who graduated from Harborside Academy in 2011 but played his high school football for Bradford — became the first Kenosha native to be on a roster for a team that reached the Super Bowl.

High up in the 300 level at Arrowhead that day were Trae’s parents, father Ron and mother Erin. The Chiefs, quarterbacked by Patrick Mahomes — whose father, former big-league pitcher Pat Mahomes, once played minor-league ball for the Kenosha Twins — built up a 21-3 lead in the first half over the upstart Bengals, and Ron and Erin Waynes figured the Super Bowl wasn’t in the cards this season.

But behind the fearless play of Burrow under center and a defense that held Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs to three points after halftime, the Bengals rallied, and the game went to overtime tied at 24-24.

It was a spot the Chiefs had been in the week before in a wild Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead, when the Chiefs won the coin toss to start overtime and drove down the field right away for the game-winning touchdown.

“It was up and down, just because we started so far behind in the game,” Erin Waynes recalled in a phone interview this past week of how she felt sitting high in the stands at raucous Arrowhead. “You started to feel defeated or whatever, and then slowly but surely, we’re catching up and catching up, and it’s like, ‘OK, this is a possibility.’

“Then when it went to overtime and Kansas City won the coin toss, you could just hear all the stands, of course the Kansas City fans, were just like screaming and so happy, because of course they’re probably thinking, ‘Oh, this is the same as last week against Buffalo.’ ... For the Bengals fans, you could hear a (groan), ‘Oh, no.’”

But the Bengals would not wilt on that Sunday, as the defense intercepted Mahomes on the first possession of overtime, Burrow led the offense into chip-shot field-goal range and Evan McPherson nailed the 31-yarder to send Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl since 1989.

Way up in the 300 level, the Waynes were surrounded by thousands and thousands of stunned and silent Chiefs fans. But they were also in the Bengals family section, so there were plenty of people close by to celebrate with.

“It was just a lot of hugging and high-fiving and screaming and crying,” Erin said.

At that point, Ron and Erin wanted to get down near the field to celebrate the moment with their son, now officially a player on a Super Bowl roster. That required making their way from the top of the stadium to the bottom and wading through a sea of disappointed Chiefs fans quickly exiting Arrowhead.

“From the 300 level, we’re like running down the ramps, around and around and around, to try to get to the bottom,” Erin recalled. “And Trae’s calling us the whole time we’re running, like, ‘Where are you guys, where are you guys?’ And we’re like, ‘We’re coming!’”

When they finally got down near the field, Erin said a bunch of Bengals fans had already beaten them to the punch. But those fans realized Ron and Erin were Trae Waynes’ parents, so they made way for the Waynes.

“People moved and let us through,” Erin said. “That was so nice of them, to let us go down there and see Trae. It was really nice.”

Going to the big game

After the excitement of winning the AFC title, it was back to work as usual the last couple weeks for Ron and Erin. Both are middle-school counselors in Kenosha Unified School District, Ron at Mahone and Erin at Lincoln, so they had their duties to tend to.

“Nothing special the last week-and-a-half, because we’ve been working every day,” Erin said if anything felt different now that Trae is playing in the Super Bowl. “Life is normal.”

Well, up until this weekend, when the Waynes will be in attendance at the Super Bowl. They’ve attended as many of Trae’s games as they can during his college and NFL careers and were at the Wild Card win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Cincinnati and the Divisional Round win over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville last month, as well as the AFC title game in Kansas City. So the Super Bowl completes the playoff cycle.

They got their Super Bowl tickets from Trae, who was allotted 12, all spoken for, Erin said.

In addition to Ron and Erin, attending Sunday’s game via Trae’s tickets will be his younger brother, Mason; Trae’s wife, Kyra; two of their three daughters — the third was born recently, so she won’t be in attendance; Trae’s father-in-law; Trae’s sister-in-law and her fiance; Trae’s business partner; and Chris Millard, one of Trae’s high school teammates and close friends, and his dad, Tim Millard, who coached Trae in youth football and baseball. The Millards were also long-time next-door neighbors to the Waynes in Kenosha.

While Trae’s parents got their Super Bowl tickets through Trae, securing airfare, a hotel and a rental car for Super Bowl weekend was not an easy task. They had to work out those logistics immediately after the AFC title game while driving home from Kansas City.

Fortunately, they had some help.

“One of the ladies that works at LaMacchia (Travel Agency in Kenosha), who works with me, Rosemarie Habel — Erin was texting Rosemarie as we were driving, and Rosemarie Habel, she got us our airfare,” Ron said. “And then we got our rental car and all that.

“But everything was pretty much being done in the car (on the way home from Kansas City). Rosemarie, she took care of the flight stuff for us, because that was very hard.”

Especially for Ron, who’s never liked flying. He said that when Trae played in the Rose Bowl for Michigan State back in 2014, he took a train out to California.

That was not an option this time.

“I don’t like to fly,” Ron said with a laugh. “We went to the Rose Bowl, I took a train to the Rose Bowl. But I’ll be flying. I can’t take a train this time.”

Hometown support

One thing Ron and Erin have always stressed is how much support Trae has received from his hometown, from his high school days to his college days at Michigan State to his first five NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him with the 11th overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft on a memorable night in Chicago, to now with his tenure in Cincinnati.

Of course, the most high-profile name on the list of Trae’s hometown friends is Melvin Gordon, Trae’s teammate at Bradford who was drafted four picks after Trae with the No. 15 overall selection by the San Diego Chargers on that unforgettable late April night in 2015.

Gordon recently concluded his second season as a running back with the Denver Broncos and after the AFC title game tweeted out, “Trae vs von (former Broncos linebacker Von Miller, who was traded to the Rams during the season) lol yeah I’m at the Super Bowl.”

But Trae has tons of support from his hometown besides a fellow NFL player. Ron said Jun Lee, a track standout at Bradford who ran relays with Waynes and Gordon, attended the AFC title game in Kansas City with his girlfriend, seated next to Ron and Erin.

Ron said Lee lives in Missouri, so he was wearing both Bengals and Chiefs gear.

“The first thing I did (after the Bengals won) was I gave Jun Lee an extremely hard hug,” Ron said.

And Trae doesn’t just get support from Kenosha, and give it to others, just because he’s a professional athlete.

“Trae’s always had some quality support from Kenosha,” Ron said. “And it’s not about them asking (for favors). Everyone buys their ticket. And so people who are going to the Super Bowl are buying their ticket. They just went through Trae to get it.

“Trae’s had quality friends here in Kenosha that have supported him and like to hang out. It’s really cool, because when they’re all together, it’s not about professional anything. ... These guys are just quality people.”

On the field

As far as how Trae has performed on the field during his tenure with the Bengals, well, there’s no doubt that it’s been a difficult two seasons for him personally.

After proving himself as a reliable starting corner in five seasons with the Vikings, Trae signed a three-year, $42 million contract in free agency with the Bengals prior to the 2020 season and was no doubt expected to be an every-down player on Cincinnati’s defense.

Unfortunately, mostly due to injuries, it just hasn’t worked out that way.

Trae tore a pectoral muscle during training camp in the summer of 2020 and missed all of that season with the injury. He then injured a hamstring this summer, returned in a Week 4 win over Jacksonville and re-injured the hamstring in a Week 5 overtime loss to Green Bay.

He was placed on injured reserve and wasn’t activated again until Week 16, then he missed Week 17 while on the COVID-reserve list before returning to play in Week 18 against Baltimore after the Bengals had already clinched the AFC North title.

By the time the playoffs rolled around, Trae had been supplanted by others in the Bengals’ secondary. In the three playoff games so far, he’s only played on special teams.

When asked if Trae has expressed any frustration to them during the season, his parents said they didn’t necessarily want to speak for their son and that he doesn’t really talk about football away from the field, anyway.

“We ask him questions,” Ron said. “... His thing is he does what he needs to do, but there’s other things that he’s interested in, so we talk about those things.”

Besides, Ron and Erin said that, as Trae’s parents, they both understand the NFL is a business and that the Bengals have to make the best decisions they can.

“The reality is, it’s a physical sport, and guys get hurt,” Ron said. “So it’s always about next person up, and he understands that. It’s just like with anything else. At the end of the day, you understand what happens.

“... At the end of the day, we as his parents, we understand.”

Added Erin: “If you think about it, he’s been out for almost two years. These other guys have stepped up, and obviously these other guys have been doing something good, because you look where they ended up.”

His parents know Trae will do the best he can at whatever role the Bengals assign him for in the Super Bowl. Not to mention, he’s always an injury or two away from being put on defense for the biggest game of his life, so he must be ready.

Ultimately, however, whatever Trae does or doesn’t do in Sunday’s game, in the grand scheme of things, that won’t define him.

Both their sons have had exceptional athletic careers — Mason was a standout runner on the track team at NCAA Division I Eastern Michigan — which isn’t all that surprising considering Ron and Erin were both college track athletes themselves.

What matters much more to them, however, than how their sons perform on the field or the track is how they perform off it as family men and members of their communities.

“The cool thing for us is that we’ve always been proud of our sons, not (for) what they do, but who they are,” Ron said.

