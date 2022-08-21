Kenosha native's dispatch from Ukraine: Sinatra concert cheers war-weary audience

Mark J. Lindquist does many things.

He saves lives by distributing humanitarian and medical supplies throughout Ukraine — and he leads a big band and sings.

On July 29, Lindquist gave a big-band concert singing Frank Sinatra songs for the war-weary people of Kharkiv, Ukraine.

It was a rousing success.

Performing on a stage is not new to Lindquist.

Adopted as an orphan from Seoul, South Korea, he was raised on a farm in Minnesota. He joined the U.S. Air Force where, in 2011, he sang in a USO-style show that traveled to 124 military bases in 38 states and 22 countries.

Under siege

Kharkiv — just 20 miles from the Russian border — is a city under attack. It is subject to Russian air, missile and rocket attacks nightly. More than half of the city’s prewar population of 1.5 million has left, and 90 percent of its businesses are closed.

When Lindquist and Amir Kalbasi, a volunteer who works closely with him, first arrived in Kharkiv, they contacted the Kharkiv Media Hub and proposed the idea of doing a big band concert.

“They accepted us,” Kalbasi said of the people at the Media Hub. “The idea was breathtaking for them. This singer coming from the United States, over the Atlantic, coming here to a place where 70% of the people have left.”

Lindquist’s motivation for doing a concert was based on his experience doing shows in the U.S. military.

“When you play music like that in the midst of a war zone, it transports you for a moment,” he said.

“Five months into this war, the Ukrainians are tired. So, this is the perfect time for us to come to one of the most serious places in the war.”

During a concert, he said, the people can “pretend for a moment that you are living pre-war.”

Great American Songbook

Lindquist and the directors of the Kharkiv Media Hub agreed that the songs would be those of Frank Sinatra because that is Lindquist’s specialty and because “Sinatra’s music and the great American Songbook is universal to planet Earth,” Lindquist said. “There are posters of Frank Sinatra impersonators, Sammy Davis Jr. impersonators, Dean Martin impersonators on subway stops in Ukraine.”

It was difficult to find the number of musicians required for a big band, however.

One of the directors of the Media Hub suggested they have a quartet instead.

Lindquist stuck to his vision of a big band, and it all came together. There was a total of nine musicians, including two from other cities.

Lindquist was still rehearsing on the day of the concert, and the “Kharkiv Fortress Big Band” performed for about 90 minutes on July 29 in the bunker-like atmosphere of the Kharkiv Media Hub.

The audience of about 200 people was made up of Ukrainian and foreign journalists, residents of Kharkiv and wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

For security reasons, the exact location was not announced until the day of the performance.

Doing it his way

Lindquist began his performance by singing the Ukrainian national anthem and then launched into a 13-song Sinatra set that included “Come Fly with Me,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Mack the Knife” and “New York, New York” and ended with “My Way.”

After “My Way,” Lindquist sang an old Ukrainian Patriotic song, “Oh in The Meadow,” to the delight of the audience.

After the last song, the crowd demanded an encore. The problem? The band had not prepared an encore. So, Lindquist sang “Mack the Knife” again.

The audience still wanted more.

He then sang the U.S. national anthem which, ending with the words “land of the free and home of the brave,” seemed particularly relevant to the Ukrainians.

A person called “Kuba” — a native of Poland who is also a humanitarian volunteer — attended the concert and said the Ukrainians were “really surprised” that somebody came to Kharkiv to do that kind of show.

“They were enjoying it at the end,” Kuba said. “There were lots of tears. What Mark and the team did shows people how they care about Ukraine.”

Kalbasi said the show “will be mentioned in history: That a singer from the United States came and gave a concert. It brings back hope. It brings joy. Life will continue. We will listen to music, and we will continue as human beings.

“That is the message of this concert for the people and to the politicians.”

While he’s busy in Poland and nearby areas, Larson said anyone who wants to keep up with his adventures “should sign up for my free newsletter at adamlarson.substack.com.”