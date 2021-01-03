Kenosha natives retake beach photo 50 years later

Fast forward a few decades and careers: The young ladies on the beach are now Karen Schmitz, 68, and JoAnne White, 69. Schmitz lives most of the year in Wisconsin, “snowbirding” during the winter months in the same Florida town as her longtime friend.

Before the pandemic shifted everyone’s gears, Schmitz had hoped to attend her Tremper High School 50th reunion that had been set for October. She and White planned to visit Southport Beach around Labor Day to re-enact their 1970 photo. “We did the first one at the beginning of the season so we thought it would be fun to do one at the closing of the season, 50 years later.”

Shmitz’s year shifted, keeping her in Florida longer than usual and when the reunion was cancelled, the friends revised their photo shoot for a pose on a beach near their Florida homes.

Both women had the same bathing suit cover-ups they had had in 1970, but opted for one major change: instead of wearing bikini bathing suits, they sported long t-shirts printed with images of two-piece suits. “No way were we going to wear two-piece bikinis!” Schmitz said.

The idea was to keep it fun.

“Since we didn’t make it back to Kenosha, we figured, ‘OK we’re down here so let’s end the year with a smile,” Schmitz said.