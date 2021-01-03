Kenosha natives retake beach photo 50 years later

On Dec. 23, a couple of Kenosha gals hit the beach.
Not in Kenosha, where temperatures were in the 40s, but in south Florida, where it was a toasty 83 degrees.
The plan for these longtime friends was to recreate a photo of themselves taken at Southport Beach in Kenosha some 50 years ago.
The original photo was taken in mid-June 1970, when Kenosha natives Karen Obenauf, 17, and JoAnne Paskiewicz, 19, donned their swimsuits for a day at the beach.
“I had just graduated from Tremper High School and we wanted to celebrate,” said Schmitz in a recent phone call from her winter home in Florida.
When they got to the beach, lifeguards Al Ferguson and Robert Lindeman informed them that the city beaches were not yet open for the season, but would be on July 1, recalls Schmitz.
Just then, Kenosha News photographer Ron Doerring stopped by to ask the girls if they would mind having their photo taken for a weather story for the paper.
“We were worried that we might get ticketed for being on the beach since it wasn’t officially open yet,” she said.
The young women and lifeguards all agreed to a photo which was published on June 21.
“We opened the paper and were so surprised to see it on the front page,” Schmitz said.
Fast forward a few decades and careers: The young ladies on the beach are now Karen Schmitz, 68, and JoAnne White, 69. Schmitz lives most of the year in Wisconsin, “snowbirding” during the winter months in the same Florida town as her longtime friend.
Before the pandemic shifted everyone’s gears, Schmitz had hoped to attend her Tremper High School 50th reunion that had been set for October. She and White planned to visit Southport Beach around Labor Day to re-enact their 1970 photo. “We did the first one at the beginning of the season so we thought it would be fun to do one at the closing of the season, 50 years later.”
Shmitz’s year shifted, keeping her in Florida longer than usual and when the reunion was cancelled, the friends revised their photo shoot for a pose on a beach near their Florida homes.
Both women had the same bathing suit cover-ups they had had in 1970, but opted for one major change: instead of wearing bikini bathing suits, they sported long t-shirts printed with images of two-piece suits. “No way were we going to wear two-piece bikinis!” Schmitz said.
The idea was to keep it fun.
“Since we didn’t make it back to Kenosha, we figured, ‘OK we’re down here so let’s end the year with a smile,” Schmitz said.
Smiles were apparently on the faces of onlookers as well.