Kenosha Navy Club Ship 40 to hold community Pearl Harbor Day ceremony on Wednesday

Kenosha Navy Club Ship 40 plans to hold a community ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to mark Pearl Harbor Day.

"The services will honor all those who lost their lives in the Pearl Harbor attack of Dec. 7, 1941, by the Japanese military forces, said John Miller, paymaster of Navy Club Ship 40.

The program will be held at 11 a.m. at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.

The featured speaker will be Keith Ryan of Kenosha, the club's executive officer. Kenosha Navy Club Ship 40 Commander Paul O. Meyer, of Kenosha, will also take part.

Plans additionally call for playing a medley of the songs for each branch of the U.S. military, and the playing of taps.

The public is invited to attend the free program.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, also referred to as Pearl Harbor Day, is observed annually in the United States on December 7, to remember and honor the 2,403 Americans who were killed in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941, which led to the United States declaring war on Japan the next day and thus entering World War II.

In 1994, the United States Congress designated Dec. 7 of each year as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.The joint resolution was signed by President Bill Clinton on Aug. 23, 1994.