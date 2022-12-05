Kenosha Navy Club Ship 40 to hold community Pearl Harbor Day ceremony on Wednesday

Kenosha Navy Club Ship 40 plans to hold a community ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to mark Pearl Harbor Day.
"The services will honor all those who lost their lives in the Pearl Harbor attack of Dec. 7, 1941, by the Japanese military forces, said John Miller, paymaster of Navy Club Ship 40.
The program will be held at 11 a.m. at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.
The featured speaker will be Keith Ryan of Kenosha, the club's executive officer. Kenosha Navy Club Ship 40 Commander Paul O. Meyer, of Kenosha, will also take part.
Plans additionally call for playing a medley of the songs for each branch of the U.S. military, and the playing of taps.
The public is invited to attend the free program.
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, also referred to as Pearl Harbor Day, is observed annually in the United States on December 7, to remember and honor the 2,403 Americans who were killed in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941, which led to the United States declaring war on Japan the next day and thus entering World War II.
The weather was a factor in the ability for the Japanese to surprise U.S. forces in Pearl Harbor, including a cloud layer over the mountains which helped block bombers from view.
In 1994, the United States Congress designated Dec. 7 of each year as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.The joint resolution was signed by President Bill Clinton on Aug. 23, 1994.
Photos: The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in 1941
Attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941
In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the destroyer USS Shaw explodes after being hit by bombs during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. About 20 survivors are gathering on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Pearl Harbor to remember thousands of men lost in the Japanese attack 77 years ago. The youngest of the survivors is in his mid-90s. The Navy and National Park Service will jointly host the remembrance ceremony Friday at a grassy site overlooking the water and the USS Arizona Memorial. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)
National Park Service
The_USS_Arizona
The USS Arizona (BB-39) burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 7 December 1941. The ship is resting on the harbor bottom. The supporting structure of the forward tripod mast has collapsed after the forward magazine exploded.
U.S. National Archives and Records Administration
Attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941
Planes and hangars burning at Wheeler Army Air Field, Oahu, soon after it was attacked in the morning of 7 December 1941, as seen from a Japanese Navy plane. Donation of Theodore Hutton, 1942. U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command Photograph. Catalog #: NH 50473
National Park Service
Attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941
Dense smoke rises from the forward and midships portion of the USS Arizona BB-39. Just ahead of her (L-R) the sinking USS West Virginia BB-48 outboard with the slightly damaged USS Tennessee BB-43 inboard.
National Park Service
Attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941
USS Arizona (BB-39) ablaze, just after her forward magazines exploded. At right, shrouded in smoke from the fire, are the main and foremasts of USS West Virginia, which is listing sharply to port after she was torpedoed. Upright mast further to the right is the mainmast of USS Tennessee (BB-43), moored inboard of West Virginia. The bow and foremast of USS Vestal (AR-4), moored outboard of Arizona, are visible at the left. Official U.S. Navy Photograph, now in the collections of the National Archives.
National Park Service
Attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941
Panorama view of Pearl Harbor, during the Japanese raid, with anti-aircraft shell bursts overhead. The photograph looks southwesterly from the hills behind the harbor. Large column of smoke in lower right center is from the burning USS Arizona (BB-39). Smoke somewhat further to the left is from the destroyers Shaw (DD-373), Cassin (DD-372) and Downes (DD-375), in drydocks at the Pearl Harbor Navy Yard. Official U.S. Navy Photograph, now in the collections of the National Archives.
National Park Service
Attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941
Japanese torpedo makes a direct hit on battleship USS Oklahoma. This dramatic image captures the opening sequences of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
National Park Service
Attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941
PBY at Kaneohe Naval Air Station burns out of control. Sailors rush to rescue another PBY that is badly damaged. No airfield on Oahu suffered more damage to hangars and aircraft than Kaneohe. Of the 37 planes, 28 were lost and the remainder severely damaged.
National Park Service
Attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941
This image was captured by a Japanese naval aviator in the opening moments of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Torpedo tracks can be seen headed towards Battleship Row. Smoke rises in the distance from the burning aircraft and hangars at Hickam Field.
National Park Service
Attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941
A fireboat pours water onto the burning battleship USS West Virginia BB-48 following the attack by Japanese naval aircraft. The USS Tennessee in background.
National Park Service
Attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941
This image was taken from the fleet landing area at Ford Island. Sailors attend to a launch pulling alongside during the raid. The battleship California can be seen to the left and in the center, the clear devastation of Battleship Row. Note to the right the fleet oiler Neosho backing away and seeking safety during the raid. It was taken just before 9:00 a.m.
National Park Service
Attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941
Pearl Harbor Shipyard Floating Dry dock #2: USS Shaw burns after being bombed. Nevada has run around and the Avocet is in the foreground.
National Park Service
Attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941
Shock and amazement are registered on the expression of the Schofield Barracks soldier in the foreground. December 7, 1941.
National Park Service
Attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941
This aerial view was taken over Ford Island on November 10, 1941, less than one month before the Pearl Harbor attack. At the bottom of the photo, six battleships occupy the line that will forever be known as “Battleship Row”. At the top, the western shoreline of Ford Island is the berthing area at Fox-9 of the carrier USS Lexington.
National Park Service
Attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941
Sailors at Ford Island Naval Air Station look on as the USS Shaw explodes in the distance. This view is of the PBY ramp with assorted aircraft scattered among the debris. Barely seen in the background is the beached USS Nevada.
National Park Service
USS Arizona
Fuel oil pours out of battleships moored off Ford Island in Pearl Harbor after the Japanese attack on Dec. 7 1941.
U.S. National Archives and Records Administration
Attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941
Strafed Fire House on Hickam Air Field with two fire trucks outside & Debris from the attack This vivid photo shows the damage to Hickam Field’s fire station. Note pot marks of machine gun fire on the side of the building. This building is presently restored and the home of Hickam Air Force Base Security.
National Park Service
