Kenosha News collects 12 awards in Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation contest

The work of the Kenosha News reporting and photography staff was recognized Friday, when the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation bestowed 12 awards on the paper — including four first-place honors — in the WNAF’s Better Newspaper Contest 2020.
The awards recognize not only the staff’s hard work during the Kenosha riots last summer, but also the day-to-day reporting the Kenosha News has long championed.
The Kenosha News competes in a division that includes papers in the largest cities in the state, with the exception of Milwaukee. The awards were announced in a virtual ceremony Friday night.
Top honors for the Kenosha News came in four categories:
- Breaking News Reporting: The entire Kenosha News staff was honored for its coverage of the civil unrest and riots that followed the August police shooting of Jacob Blake, which entailed around-the-clock reporting for well over a week. The Kenosha News newsroom staff is comprised of Terry Flores, Mike Johnson, Sean Krajacic, James Lawson, Heather Larson-Poyner, Deneen Smith, Elizabeth Snyder, Jill Tatge-Rozell, John Sloca and Dan Truttschel.
- Editorial Award: The Kenosha News Editorial Board was honored for editorials penned by former Kenosha News Executive Editor Bob Heisse: “Kenosha didn't deserve this,” regarding the Kenosha riots and unrest; “Is it too little, too late, Governor?,” which criticized the slow National Guard deployment to Kenosha; and “Schools that start virtual should not have fall sports.” Heisse is now executive editor of Lee Newspapers' River Valley Media Group, which includes the La Crosse Tribune.
- General News Story: Kenosha News crime and courts reporter Deneen Smith received a first-place award for her story “A racial slur followed by the slice of a razor,” which recounted a man’s account of a violent assault.
- Local Column: Longtime entertainment and local features reporter Elizabeth Snyder was honored for her popular regular column. The pieces recognized were “Saying goodbye is never easy (even when it’s just an office), about the Kenosha News leaving its longtime Downtown home; “If you’re lucky, you have a friend like Steve,” about the passing of a longtime friend of Liz’s; and “Good cop, bad cop all in one night,” about her personal experience of witnessing police racial injustice in New Orleans.
The Kenosha News staff received a second-place honor for Best Front Page. Front page planning is led most days during the week by Kenosha News Production Editor John Sloca.
Four third-place honors were received by News staff:
- Sports Feature Story: Reporter Dan Truttschel was honored for his story “Fighting for a dream” and a related sidebar story “Coaches make lasting impact on boxer,” about local fighter Luis Alvardo’s Olympic quest.
- Local Sports Column: Truttschel was also recognized for his columns “These shoes are made for walking”; “An epic turnaround”; and “Central hits its target.”
- Ongoing/Extended Coverage: Deneen Smith was honored for her coverage of three members of the Huffhines family, accused of operating a black market THC vaping operation in the west end of the county.
- Feature Photo: Veteran photojournalist Sean Krajacic also was honored for his beautiful December 2019 photo “Rising of the moon,” which shows the moon behind the Wolfenbuttel Park trellis.
Three Honorable Mention honors were received by the Kenosha News staff:
- Feature Story (Profile): Dan Truttschel was honored for his story “Another new lease on life,” about Anthony Smalley’s recovery efforts from a spinal cord injury.
- Spot News Photo: Sean Krajacic was honored for his post-riot photo “Downtown cleanup starts.”
- Photo Gallery: Krajacic was also honored for his photo collection “IN PHOTOS: 34 scenes from civil unrest in Kenosha.”