Kenosha News collects 12 awards in Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation contest

The work of the Kenosha News reporting and photography staff was recognized Friday, when the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation bestowed 12 awards on the paper — including four first-place honors — in the WNAF’s Better Newspaper Contest 2020.

The awards recognize not only the staff’s hard work during the Kenosha riots last summer, but also the day-to-day reporting the Kenosha News has long championed.

The Kenosha News competes in a division that includes papers in the largest cities in the state, with the exception of Milwaukee. The awards were announced in a virtual ceremony Friday night.

Top honors for the Kenosha News came in four categories: