Kenosha News editorial: DNA tests go astray in San Francisco

In recent years we have applauded the use of DNA sampling to identify criminals and to solve old crimes through the use of this incredibly accurate new technology.

And we’ve championed DNA tests for their ability to right old wrongs and free innocent people who were behind bars after being erroneously convicted when DNA evidence pointed the finger at the real culprit.

That said, we were stunned and dismayed at the revelation last month that a woman’s 2016 rape kit DNA was used to match her to a 2021 property crime, for which she was charged.

The story broke when San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin disclosed he had received the case and was dropping the charges, saying it was a violation of the woman’s constitutional rights.

“Every district attorney I’ve spoken to in the country — far and wide, red and blue — has been absolutely horrified at this practice. It never should have happened,” Boudin said.

It turned out this was just the tip of the iceberg. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott confirmed that for the past seven years, the department’s local crime lab has been keeping all processed DNA in one big searchable pool — including victims of violent crimes, child victims, even people entirely uninvolved in the crime, like roommates and consensual sex partners.

“Any DNA that our lab tests, or comes across goes into that database,” Chief Scott said.

The idea that a crime victim’s DNA could be plucked from a database to link them to a future crime is a travesty. The impact of the San Francisco police practice would likely dampen the reporting of sexual assaults, which are already vastly under-reported. According the Justice Department’s 2020 Criminal Victimization report, less than 23 percent of sexual assaults nationwide are reported to police, USA Today reported.

Scott said his department was stopping the practice of using crime victim DNA for investigation of a suspect’s DNA.

It’s unclear how many victims or volunteers may have had their DNA queried by the crime lab over the past seven years and unknown if there were any other prosecutions. Boudin indicated that San Francisco may not be the only California law enforcement agency that was compiling local databases that included DNA profiles from sexual assault victims, based on conversations with other district attorneys in the state.

Boudin is working with state lawmakers to draft legislation to delete victim DNA from local databases and prohibit crime labs from ever storing them in the future.

That’s a good start. Other states, including Wisconsin, might well want to check their policies on DNA database storage and their use by law enforcement to make sure this very valuable tool is not being misused.

