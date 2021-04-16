Kenosha News Editorial: Legislators must act to protect National Guard troops

Perhaps not since the civil unrest of the 1960s and early 70s has the value of the Wisconsin National Guard been more evident. Last year, the Guard found itself maintaining the peace on the streets of Kenosha and Madison. During the pandemic, Guard personnel helped augment seriously depleted ranks of poll workers, and they manned COVID 19 testing stations throughout the state.
And lest we forget that units are still being deployed to assist our Armed forces abroad in places like Afghanistan.
Clearly, the guard has shown that it is much more than the force that’s called up couple of times a year when Mother Nature shows her fury with tornadoes, snowstorms and swollen streams and rivers.
We Wisconsinites owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women — our coworkers and neighbors — who serve in the Guard.
In their service, they face the potential of danger from circumstances the troops often have no control over. Yet there is a danger that can be controlled and curtailed with strong intervention of leadership in the military and civilian ranks alike — the incidents of sexual assault of troops by troops, sometimes by ranking superiors, even officers.
Unfortunately, it’s not a new problem in the Guard, or even in the Armed Forces as a whole, as too frequent reports in the media have indicated for several decades now. According to a recent joint investigative report by the Cap Times in Madison and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the number of reported sexual assaults in the Guard jumped nationwide from 173 in 2009 to 607 in 2019 — more than a threefold increase.
Not all, but the vast majority of assault victims are female soldiers. But even with all the attention given the cases, many times the victims feel helpless in their quest for justice. That’s due, frequent investigations and testimonials have pointed out, to inadequate means of recourse, chain of command procedures and — perhaps the elephant on the room — the culture of the military, which is still largely male centric.
With each case brought to public attention, cries that something be done ring out. But the needed action has lagged.
According to the Cap Times/Journal Sentinel investigation published last month, a 2019 report by the National Guard Bureau, a federal administrative agency that oversees the Guard, found that the state for years mishandled investigations of sexual assault and harassment.
The Wisconsin Guard failed to report data on sexual assaults to the Department of Defense, did not address discrimination complaints and had not reported sexual assault cases to civilian police, in violation of state and federal law, according to the report, the newspapers reported.
That report led to the resignation of Wisconsin National Guard Adjutant General Donald Dunbar. Federal investigators also recommended that the state align its military code to what is used in full-time active-duty forces, called the Uniform Code of Military Justice, the newspaper investigation reported.
Current Adjutant General Paul Knapp said in a March 25 interview with Wisconsin Public Radio that since he took command in 2020, the Guard says it has made several changes to how it handles sexual assault cases and has implemented other federal recommendations for improving its response and prevention efforts. In fact, according to the Cap Times, sexual assault reports to the Wisconsin Guard increased in 2020.
“Dealing with sexual assault in the National Guard has never taken a backseat to any of the other efforts in the last year,” Knapp told WPR. “My No. 1 priority is to create an environment where anyone in the organization regardless of status feels safe and protected coming forward.”
Also important is some context regarding the number of reports. Major Joe Trovato, deputy director of public affairs for the Wisconsin National Guard, told the Kenosha News that the Guard’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinators and unit Victim Advocates take reports from service members no matter when or where the assault occurred and no matter the context. Most of the reports they receive occur in the context of a service member’s civilian life — not between members of the Wisconsin National Guard, Trovato points out.
No matter the circumstances and no matter when or where it occurred and ensures the survivor receives support and resources,” Trovato said.
Those changes and steps taken to address the matter by the Guard are laudable. But it’s past time for the State Legislature to take up the matter. The Legislature would be charged with reforming the Wisconsin Code of Military Justice, to align it with national standards for addressing sexual assault.
Trovato told the Cap Times that the Guard has had some preliminary discussions with lawmakers to update the code but had no details on specific changes or a timeline for them. Legislative leaders on both sides of the aisle did not have answers for the Cap Times on the reason for the delay.
We think this is one area where both parties could come to agreement on the needed reforms and do so expediently. Gov. Tony Evers’ office says the governor is ready to endorse reforms once the Legislature act.
Our state — and nation — need to do all we can to encourage service in the National Guard. And especially make the forces welcoming and protective for our women service personnel. Women have time and again proven their value to our armed forces and we owe it to them that they have protections in place to be safe in their service and the means to address assault allegations that will be taken seriously and investigated promptly.