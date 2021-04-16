Kenosha News Editorial: Legislators must act to protect National Guard troops

Perhaps not since the civil unrest of the 1960s and early 70s has the value of the Wisconsin National Guard been more evident. Last year, the Guard found itself maintaining the peace on the streets of Kenosha and Madison. During the pandemic, Guard personnel helped augment seriously depleted ranks of poll workers, and they manned COVID 19 testing stations throughout the state.

And lest we forget that units are still being deployed to assist our Armed forces abroad in places like Afghanistan.

Clearly, the guard has shown that it is much more than the force that’s called up couple of times a year when Mother Nature shows her fury with tornadoes, snowstorms and swollen streams and rivers.

We Wisconsinites owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women — our coworkers and neighbors — who serve in the Guard.

In their service, they face the potential of danger from circumstances the troops often have no control over. Yet there is a danger that can be controlled and curtailed with strong intervention of leadership in the military and civilian ranks alike — the incidents of sexual assault of troops by troops, sometimes by ranking superiors, even officers.