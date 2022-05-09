Kenosha News editorial: Let Trump tweet if he wants

Over the last few weeks there has been a lot of talk about Elon Musk buying Twitter and what it means for the social media company.

Will it become a free-for-all with lies everywhere? Will chaos and violence ensue? And the most controversial question of all: Will Musk allow former President Donald Trump to go back on Twitter?

Trump has said he will not go back on Twitter even if Musk allows him to. But that is a separate matter from what should happen.

A private company is allowed to make its own business decisions so with that being said Twitter was in its rights to shut down Trump’s account.

But by doing so, Twitter shut down part of the societal conversation that was happening. Even though many don’t like him, he was popular enough to be elected to the most powerful position in the nation — the president of the United States.

Shutting down Trump’s Twitter account didn’t silence him, but it did take away an important way for people to hear how he felt on topics.

Over the course of Trump’s presidency, the public learned that not everything he said was true. But that is true for many politicians as well as celebrities and everyone else who grabs a microphone on Twitter or elsewhere to tell the world what they think.

You need to take everything you read on social media with a grain of salt. You need to check sources.

When there are acts of violence or sexually explicit content, Twitter and other social media companies are right to take that down. But silencing a part of the population you don’t agree with is not the right thing to do. For that reason, Trump should be allowed to return to Twitter when Musk officially takes over. And his account, which is still shut down, should be restored so that the public can more easily access the archive of his presidency. From there Trump can decide if he wants to go back on the platform.

This is not just about Trump. It’s about anyone who has an opinion that may go against what others deem acceptable.

