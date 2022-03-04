Kenosha News editorial: Racine COP youth program idea deserves fast track

A proposal by the Community Oriented Policing unit of the Racine Police Department for a program to keep youths out of trouble got a warm reception last week from the city Finance & Personnel Department.

As well it should have.

Under the plan, the COP program would set up two programs, one to put youth to work in neighborhoods and a second that would create a volunteer infrastructure for young people who have had a brush with the law and must complete community service hours.

“I hear a lot of folks in the community asking for this kind of thing, so it’s fairly exciting,” was the reception from Alderman Natalia Taft, “I hope we get it.”

As outlined by Sgt. James Pettis, the city would seek to fund the programs by seeking a $50,000 grant from the state Department of Justice. The first program would pay $10 an hour to about 30 youths between the ages of 10 and 16 years to perform services like snow removal, leaf removal and lawn maintenance for neighbors in the Anthony Lane, Geneva Street, Villa Street and Mead Street neighborhoods.

The idea was the brainchild of Racine Police Officer Travis Brady who said he noticed an abundance of properties in his COP House neighborhood that needed some work and an abundance of youth who needed something to do.

“I think it’s important for these kids to give back in an equitable way and have opportunity to do that without having to go far when families lack transportation,” Brady said.

A little honest work for youths, some cash in their pockets and better maintained neighborhoods — that sounds like a winning formula to us.

We would urge to the city to put this good idea on a fast track.

