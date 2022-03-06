Kenosha News editorial: U.S. needs to hurt Russia where it counts, increase energy independence and drill

We have all watched in horror these past few weeks as Russia has bombed Ukraine, killing the innocent in an attempt to take over.

While the United States has sent aid to help Ukraine in the fight, the biggest way the United States could fight Russia is by providing its own petroleum and flooding the market with its own oil, reducing the world’s dependence on Russia.

The U.S. and its allies have agreed to release 60 million barrels from their oil reserves with half coming from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

That was a good first step. But more needs to be done and done fast before the strategic reserve is depleted, increasing our nation’s dependence on Russian oil and petroleum products.

“In 2019, the U.S. became a net energy exporter for the first time since 1952, signaling an end to reliance on our adversaries for energy needs. Today, American energy production has grinded to a halt, and Russian crude oil and petroleum product imports to the U.S. reached an 11-year high in 2021, totaling $17.5 billion,” Gus Bilirakis who represents the 12th District of Florida said in a column.

He added: “On average, we import approximately 200,000 barrels per day of crude oil and 500,000 barrels per day of other petroleum products from Russia.”

Those are staggering numbers. Right now, the United States needs to do everything in its power to again become a net energy exporter.

That is the only real way to fight Russia. Drain their money supply – money that is now going directly into Putin’s war coffers.

Driving down the value of Russia’s oil will hurt them more than any sanctions.

Inflation in America is higher than it has been at any point in nearly 40 years. Now on top of that, the cost of petroleum is going up. That will affect every American household both at the pump and at the store due to the cost of goods increasing along with petroleum.

What America needs to do now is increase drilling and finish the Keystone Pipeline, which was expected to carry some 830,000 barrels per day of oil from Canada to the U.S. The Keystone Pipeline cannot be finished overnight, but it would send a strong message to Russia. And it would show the world America will take all steps to end overseas energy dependence.

