Kenosha News editorial: What's the big buzz over No Mow May?

While winter’s chill is lingering too long over southeastern Wisconsin, warmer days are soon to come and the roar of lawnmowers will return.

But not in some communities.

The big buzz this Spring has been over an initiative called “No Mow May”, an effort to provide a food source for bees and other insects by keeping the lawn mowers in the garage until June so that dandelions, violets, clover and creeping Charlie can flower and help out the declining populations of bees in the country – bees which are essential to pollinate many agricultural crops in the U.S.

Surprisingly, at least to us, the No Mow May initiative has gotten a sign-on from more than 20 communities across Wisconsin, according to a recent story in the Appleton Post-Crescent. Appleton was the original No Mow city three years ago.

This year Green Bay, Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Wausau, Greenfield, Sun Prairie, Fort Atkinson, Superior, La Crosse and 10 other state communities are on the bee-friendly list.

And we have no doubt that soon one or another Kenosha County community will give it a try.

Under the bee-helping plan, communities suspend enforcement of their grass cutting ordinances until June 1. While it varies by community, many municipalities have ordinances restricting the length of grass to eight inches on residential and commercial properties.

If there is a complaint, the municipality usually notifies the owner and if the lawn is not mowed it can result in a fine. In some cases there is still no compliance, the municipality will send a crew out to mow the person’s lawn and then bill for it.

We know that the bee populations in the U.S. have seen some huge declines in recent years and they are important to agriculture – the production of crops that depend on pollinators generates an estimated $50 billion each year. Commercial honeybee operations which move bee colonies from one site to another pollinate $15 billion worth of crops in the U.S. each year.

So, yes, bees are important to all of us. Here in Wisconsin the apple crop and cherry crop especially are dependent on working bees.

A leading advocate for the No Mow May initiative, Del Toro, an assistant biology professor at Lawrence University, told the Post-Crescent, the increase in community participation was “outstanding.”

“I’m happy to see that a lot of suburbs around major cities like Milwaukee and Madison are starting to pick it up. Hopefully in future years , the larger cities will jump on board when they see the success in the surrounding communities.”

Initial samplings and comparisons of mowed and unmowed areas in Appleton the first year showed a fivefold increase in bee abundance and a tripling of bee diversity.

Del Toro said preliminary results from other samplings suggest somewhere between a seven and tenfold increase in insect abundances. “That’s a good thing because insects are the basis of a lot of the food web.”

That may also be a bit of the rub – a tenfold increase in “insect abundances” may well have some residents reaching for a can of Raid or Off! And we’re sure sufferers from pollen allergies are not going to welcome a big bump in flowering grasses and clover.

But our biggest worry over this bee-friendly effort is that it might aggravate conflicts among neighbors – pitting those with pristine, well-manicured lawns against those with a bumper crop of dandelions and creeping Charlie that show no deference to property lines. A trashy looking yard can trigger some real neighborly resentment.

That could be an issue, so we would urge municipalities in our area to go a little slow before jumping headfirst into “No Mow May.”

