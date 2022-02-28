Kenosha News managing editor, long-time journalist Pete Wicklund retiring

Pete Wicklund, the managing editor of the Kenosha News, has announced he is retiring March 4.

A longtime local journalist, Wicklund has had 37 years working in the newspaper industry, nearly all of it in community journalism — his chosen career path and passion.

With his retirement, John Sloca will become the local news editor, leading the Kenosha newsroom.

After 21 years with The Journal Times in Racine as a reporter and editor, Wicklund moved over to become the managing editor of the Kenosha News in October 2020.

Wicklund took over in the midst of the pandemic and a challenging time for Kenosha after the riots stemming from the shooting of Jacob Blake. In Wicklund’s time as editor he oversaw coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and ensured that the Kenosha News had timely, in-depth coverage of this story that garnered worldwide attention.

A native of Palatine, Ill., Wicklund has worked at newspapers in Kansas, Illinois and Wisconsin and has served as an editor at the Burlington Standard Press, the West Allis Star and Wauwatosa News Times, and the Libertyville, Mundelein and Vernon Hills Reviews in Illinois. A graduate of the University of Kansas with a degree in journalism, Wicklund has lived in Kenosha for the past 20 years with his wife, Susan, the former Journal Times sports editor.

Wicklund and his wife are part of the ownership group of the Washington Island Observer newspaper, located on the iconic Door County island, which they enjoy visiting. The ownership group is committed to ensuring a community newspaper continues to serve the island’s 700 year-round residents, its seasonal residents and its thousands of annual visitors.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Pete for almost 13 years. He has done a terrific job in every position he has held over his long career. Pete will be missed and I wish him the best as he starts the next chapter in life,” said Mark Lewis, president of the Wisconn Valley Media Group, which includes the Kenosha News, Journal Times and Lake Geneva Regional News.

“I am also pleased to announce John Sloca as the new local editor. John has had a long career with the Kenosha News and I know he will do a great job.”

Sloca started with the Kenosha News in March 2000, beginning as a copy editor and most recently serving as deputy managing editor under Wicklund.

Sloca has been working for newspapers since 1979, starting with the Fairfield (Iowa) Daily Ledger, his hometown newspaper.

