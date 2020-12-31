Kenosha News Person of the Year 2020: Dr. Jen Freiheit

Another surprise has been a double-edged sword of public engagement with health issues.

"Now everyone is a public health expert," Freiheit said.

"In some ways that’s wonderful because the public is now speaking our language. Everyone knows what isolating and quarantining is now, everybody understands social distancing and hand washing. All of our usual health protocol tools, everyone in the world knows now.

"On the other hand, we have been presented with the challenges of COVID fatigue, disbelief and fake news."

Another challenge has been response to the health department’s COVID investigators charged with contact tracing, she said. Animosity has been expressed by about 20-45 percent of those contacted, she said.

“Investigators get yelled at and hung up on, sworn at, but they are amazing at staying positive and de-escalating the situation,” she said.

Whatever is presented to Freiheit and the department, she pledges, "We are still going to do our job and protect the community and do it well."

Rewarding partnerships