Kenosha News readers share 175-plus titles in 'Liz's Book Club'

Read any good books lately?

I can tell you who has: The 2022 members of Liz’s Book Club.

This year, our “club” (which “meets” in the pages of this newspaper and on our website) welcomed 62 members — Kenosha News readers who shared book recommendations.

More than 175 books made this year’s list, but the actual number of recommendations is much higher because some of those suggestions are for series of books, like the popular “Outlander” novels, several mystery and thriller book series and “every single book by Fannie Flagg,” says Jeanne Engle.

As always, it was a mix of first-timers and Book Club veterans. The titles they recommend range widely, from well-loved classics (“Slaughterhouse Five”) to current best-sellers (“Book Lovers” ... which is the PERFECT title for a book club, right?).

Thanks to recommendations from Liz’s Book Clubbers, I’ll be spending part of my summer with a giant Pacific octopus who helps a widow working the night shift at an aquarium try to solve the mystery of her missing-at-sea son. That’s the plot of “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” which made the list this year.

Another book I just picked up at the library is “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Laura Dave’s thriller about a missing husband who isn’t at all who his wife thought he was (typical!). “Last Thing” made the 2021 Book Club list and again this year, so I really need to read it. Who doesn’t love a page-turning thriller?

Other books that attracted the attention of Book Club members for a few years now are “The President’s Daughter,” a kidnapping thriller by Bill Clinton and James Patterson; “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, which explores no less a subject than the meaning of life; Robert Dugoni’s coming of age tale “The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell”; and “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Delia Owens’ 2018 novel — about a marsh-dwelling girl who survives on her own and gets caught up in a murder mystery — is also a film, opening in theaters July 15. (If you hurry, you can read the book first.)

You can’t read just one ...

A lot of Liz’s Book Club readers recommend book series, and it is fun to discover an author — and characters — you like enough to follow through several adventures.

Among the book series recommended this year: Archer Mayor’s series about Vermont police detective Joe Gunther; author C.J. Box’s books about game warden Joe Pickett; William Kent Krueger’s crime novels featuring Cork O’Connor, which are set mainly in Minnesota; Ann Perry’s crime novels; the book series by Janet Evanovich, including the Stephanie Plum stories, the “Wicked” series and her “Fox & O’Hare” novels; Debra Webb’s Undertakers series of thrillers; two New England-set murder mystery series with humor — Phillip R. Craig’s “Vineyard” mysteries and William G. Tapply’s Brady Coyne mysteries; and the Kate Burkholder mystery series by Linda Castillo.

Whew! Just working your way through all those book series could take you until the 2023 edition of Liz’s Book Club.

Spies like us

As for me, I recently finished the latest novel (“Bad Actors”) in the “Slough House” series of British spy novels by Mick Herron. There are eight books as of now — I hope he writes more — and you should start with the first, 2010’s “Slow Horses,” and work your way through the books in order. There are also a few short novellas that fill in spots between full-length novels.

While the “Slough House” books are technically spy novels, they are more interested in the darkly comic adventures and office frustrations of the “slow horses,” a derogatory nickname for disgraced members of Britain’s secret service, than in matters of national security.

Instead of being fired (too much paperwork), the “slow horses” are sent off to exile in a crumbling office building, where they work at mind-numbing tasks and deal with their boss, the unpredictable and cynical Jackson Lamb. “Slow Horses” is now also a series on Apple TV+, but I suggest digging into the book first.

Again and again

Here are a few more book recommendations from me before I sign off: My favorite book from last summer was “The Rehearsals,” by Annette Christie. It’s a fun rom-com with a “Groundhog Day” vibe.

After a disastrous rehearsal dinner, the bride and groom call off their wedding. But there’s one problem: They wake up the next morning and discover they are trapped in a time loop and have to go through that awful day again. And again. And again. Much hilarity ensues, and they learn some good life lessons, too.

I have signed up at the Kenosha Library for a new book with a similar “Groundhog Day” time twisting plot: Adrienne Celt’s “End of the World House.” In this one, two young women visiting Paris find themselves stuck in the Louvre for a seemingly endless day. As someone who’s been lost in that ginormous museum looking for a restroom, I can relate to this dilemma.

Blue House Books

Our Book Club is also a contest, and Marilyn Jensen — who sends in a Book Club list each year and has been a member of a local book club that has endured for more than two decades — won our random drawing. She receives a $25 gift certificate to our own Blue House Books in Downtown Kenosha. Congratulations, Marilyn, and happy shopping.

Samantha Jacquest, who operates Blue House Books at 5915 Sixth Ave. A, is a great source for book recommendations and hosts Sunday morning storytimes at 11 a.m. each week, along with meet-and-greet author events and other programs. For more details, go to blue-house-books.com.

Keep on reading

Thanks to everyone who sent in book recommendations, and to our many readers who tell us every year they look forward to the Book Club.

I’m happy to report word has not reached our Liz’s Book Club members that “no one reads anymore.” (As a side note, don’t you hate phrases that start with “no one ...” as in “no one watches network TV anymore” or “no one shops in actual stores anymore.” Sweeping generalizations don’t hold up and are at best avoided.)

Generalizations aside, I’m cheered by how many book recommendations we received. As an avid reader myself, I can’t understand how anyone who knows how to read would choose not to do so. That’s like choosing not to breathe! So keep on reading and enjoy these precious days of summer.

Liz’s Book Club, and its list of some 175+ titles, ran in the June 19 Kenosha News and can be found on our website, kenoshanews.com (search “Liz’s Book Club”).

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

