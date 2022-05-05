Kenosha News reporter, Heather Poyner, retires after two decades of storytelling

This week I cleaned out my desk at the Kenosha News for the second time.

After two good runs spanning a total of 22-plus years it’s time to exchange my laptop for a retirement kayak.

Since 1989 I’ve been a “perennial part-timer” by my own choice, declining full-time offers at least twice.

My wheelhouse has primarily been feature writing, but my very first stint was in the basement of the old Kenosha News building, stuffing advertising inserts into Sunday papers late on Saturday nights.

It’s a good thing “someone upstairs” (not theologically speaking) re-read my journalism resume and asked me to start writing features.

From October 1989 to June 2003 I worked in the full-house newsroom writing features for Life editors Elaine Edwards and Kay Jones and copy editing Saturday nights alongside Karl Frederick and his team. I even had a turn putting together Go! and What’s Up, early iterations of our weekend entertainment tab.

For about five years I penned On the Side, a weekly thoughts-for-food column. Dishing up servings of wisdom with a dash of wit, I investigated “vegan gelatin” and ranted about genetically modified potatoes. I also went on record as being a fruitcake fan and garnered my only hate mail when I came out in support of cilantro.

Although I enjoyed the usual fame and fortune at “Kenosha’s most interesting daily newspaper” (per the late Howard Brown), in 2003 I chose to try my hand as a small business entrepreneur (code for “passion project with low probability of success”).

My efforts to introduce Kenosha area residents to community music through hand drumming included promoting interactive percussion programs and opening a retail store Downtown.

Figuring I might need to keep my writing skills in working order I also self-published two non-fiction books and taught remedial grammar at Gateway Technical College.

I re-deployed these skills in 2013 when it was time to close the store for a regular paycheck. The Kenosha News was my first choice for re-employment and, as luck would have it, management was in a re-hiring frame of mind.

I returned to a changed newsroom and shifting technology but the mission was the same: information acquisition, clear storytelling and minimum typos and other avoidable errors.

It’s been an engaging and challenging vocation. From describing the process of making Yorkshire Pudding to celebrating surgeons who repair hernias and mend hearts, for me it has been impossible not to be “all-in.”

And while for the most part my sources have been alive and well, many of my dearest subjects were those who had passed on, leaving me the honor of crafting their tributes for A Life Remembered.

And to compliments on any given article, whether feature or hard news, my response has always been this: “The heart of the story lies with our sources, the community storytellers.”

That said, thanks for helping tell the story.

