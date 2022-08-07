KENOSHA NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Mayor, interim police chief on curbing the surge in local violence crime

On the morning of Dec. 10, 2021, as students were being dropped off at school, 35-year-old Maximmillion Moore was shot to death in his pickup truck at his home, in the area of 26th Street and 23rd Avenue.

Moore was the 14th and final homicide/non-negligent manslaughter victim of 2021, the capstone to what was the city’s deadliest year in decades.

With a referendum to add 10 new police officers to the Kenosha Police Department on Tuesday primary ballot and five candidates currently vying to become Kenosha County Sheriff, policing and public safety are in the spotlight.

Mayor John Antaramian and Interim Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen recently sat down with the Kenosha News and weighed in on the causes of the spike in violent crime seen in recent years, what to expect in the future and their plan to help address and reduce violent crimes.

The years 2020 and 2021 saw an uptick in some types of violent crimes compared to the previous two-year period. Robberies increased by more than 60% between 2019 and 2020, assaults by a more moderate 34%, and homicides/non-negligent manslaughter by just 16%, a single additional death.

In 2021, while the number of robberies plummeted, dropping by 66%, and aggravated assaults went down slightly while remaining higher than in the past, homicides/non-negligent manslaughters doubled.

Larsen said some of that could be explained by the pandemic, when lockdowns and layoffs upended people’s lives.

“People need structure in their lives, and if you take those structures out and have a lot of free time, you can run into issues,” he said.

Larsen expected a decrease across the board for 2022 as people’s lives return to normal. So far, for homicides at least, that has held true, with just three homicides as of early August, although Larsen warned even a single incident could bring those numbers up quickly.

Antaramian also expected the jump in deaths and aggravated assaults to be an outlier going forward, but he said that gun violence was increasingly becoming a greater threat in the city.

“The problem is, we’re in a society right now that is facing a lot more gun violence than ever before,” Antaramian said. “Law enforcement is doing a lot of aggressive things to try and stop that, but they can’t do it all by themselves.”

Larsen said that more cases of aggravated assaults have begun to involve guns. People “used to settle things with their hands and fists,” but have increasingly turned to guns as they become more available.

Addressing violent crime

To Antaramian, reducing violent crimes in the city requires both a short-term and long-term approach. In the short-term, he argued, the 10 additional police officers requested in Tuesday’s referendum would help get more officers on the streets responding to and investigating crimes.

Ten new officers would be a roughly 5% increase in the police force, which currently has about 211 sworn members.

Larsen said that beyond the growing personnel needs of the department over the years, more police officers mean more time for positive interactions with the public.

“One of the best ways to build relations is just to get out and talk to people,” Larsen said. “Those little interactions can create great relationships.”

After the unrest in 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Larsen said he’s worked to build those relationships between the department and community leaders. To this day, Larsen said he still talks directly with community advocates about their concerns.

“One of the things we sought to do is create relationships where we didn’t have them before,” Larsen said. “What we started doing was reaching out to different groups that we normally didn’t do.”

A broader approach

But both said long-term reductions in violent crimes would not come simply from increased policing or officers.

“It requires a holistic approach. The police do certain things: we investigate crimes, we make arrests,” Larsen said. “But what led this person to commit crimes? What brought them to that point that they could commit crimes?”

Antaramian said the city has been working with various organizations to provide summer programming and work with youths to help get them to college and careers. At the former Chrysler lot, the city joined with the school district and the Kenosha Area Business Alliance to bring a STEM high school.

“Things like that are definitely trying to get young people at an early age,” Antaramian said. “We’re trying to create a situation for people to succeed.”