KENOSHA NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: "You can't arrest your way out": local group offers way to curb violent crime

Beyond the city’s social programs, another group in Kenosha is trying to reduce violent crimes in the city’s most-impacted communities.

The Kenosha Coalition Organizing Resolution is a violence interruption group, formed after the unrest following the 2020 Jacob Blake shooting.

The violence interruption model comes from U.S. epidemiologist Gary Slutkin and treats violence like a public health problem that can be transmitted from person to person within a community. Mirroring efforts to prevent disease spread, trained violence interrupters go to sources of violence to try and stop the spread, treating the “infected.”

The unique approach saw success in Chicago in 2000, and other cities soon adopted similar programs across the country.

Tio Hardiman, executive director of Violence Interrupters and an early member of the Chicago violence interruption program, was in Kenosha last year meeting with KCOR’s organizers. He said that violence interruption helps reorient communities after violent crimes, reducing the likelihood of follow-up or revenge crimes.

“You’ve got people out there that are not thinking angrily anymore,” Hardiman said. “You’ve shown them that cooler heads prevail, you change that learned behavior.”

Work in communities

Members, drawn from the communities they work with, go through special training to better equip them to handle a wide variety of issues. These counselors may know that violence is about to occur before it happens, and help deescalate tensions. During active incidents, KCOR members can also help negotiate between parties and provide support to victims and their families afterwards.

The Rev. Caliph Muab-El, an organizer with KCOR, said they could “go in and under and through the crevices of these communities,” allowing them to better interrupt, intervene or intersect violence than police ever could. Police, Muab-El said, respond to crimes and arrest people, and while that approach has its role, it isn’t a long-term solution.

“You cannot arrest your way out of this kind of uptick in violence,” Muab-El said. “Even if these persons are removed from the streets, it doesn’t stop the seed of ignorance that has been planted in the ones that are all in the same community.”

That thinking is one of the core tenets of the violence interruption model: That a simple increase in policing and arrests doesn’t result in lower violent crime rates.

“Blaming perpetrators feeds into a cycle of revenge and retaliation,” said Jonathan Shailor, director of the certificate program in Conflict Analysis & Resolution at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. “This model is to stop the transmission of violence, and help build communities.”

Challenges to

be overcome

The group face’s three main issues, however: funding, accountability and organization.

KCOR made headlines last year, with Interim Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen and local elected officials voicing their support of the group. The group was responding to and deescalating incidents, and hosting block parties to build community awareness. The city even awarded the group $47,000 in federal block grant funds in 2021.

However, for what KCOR organizers hope to create, a much larger and much more stable revenue stream is needed. Muab-El said that it would take about $800,000 to fund KCOR for one year. While the group is currently running on a volunteer model, a fully functional organization would be more akin to an emergency response group, like fire and police services.

“Violence interruptions is a 24-hour job,” Muab-El said. “It presents a challenge for anyone working a structured job.”

The group is currently looking into various revenue streams and voiced frustration with city and county officials over a lack of support, both financial and practical. Muab-El said that while $800,000 was no small fee, the city was already comfortable with putting much more into the fire and police services, with next year’s city safety budget just under $50 million.

“We have a lot of people willing to commit to being violence interrupters,” Muab-El said. “The problem is there is very minimal support, and when support does come, it’s so scarce and skeptical that it’s almost fleeting. We can’t build a foundation on sand.”

Hardiman warned that a lack of resources and commitment from key local figures were serious blows to such groups.

“It takes funding from the state or federal government, or philanthropic foundations,” Hardiman said. “This is not just some regular street outreach, this has to be professional. It’s a holistic program.”

Such an operation requires an immense amount of organization and accountability. Mayor John Antaramian said that he was looking into a how to address these issues without damaging KCOR’s reputation with community members.

Although the group responds to violent crimes, similar to the police, affiliating KCOR too closely with the police department would remove any benefits the program could bring, and KCOR members have repeatedly emphasized their separation from law enforcement, something that Larsen said he understood.

“They don’t report to us; information can be one way,” Larsen said. “If they’re doing their jobs right, we don’t know what happens.”

One idea Antaramian discussed was having KCOR under the health department, which would help the group get funding and manage its services. For now, however, the group is continuing its work as best it can with volunteers.

“The police can’t do this. The fire department can’t do this,” Muab-El said. “They respond to crimes, and the arresting is the response to the crime. We have a different approach.”