Kenosha News editorial staff members were among the winners in the 2022 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation’s Better Newspapers Contest, garnering seven awards including four first place honors.

The awards were given during a ceremony that capped WNA’s annual convention. The WNA Foundation is a nonprofit organization created in 1980 that works to improve Wisconsin’s newspaper enterprises.

“I’m extremely proud of our staff,” said Kenosha News Local News Editor John Sloca. “They work tirelessly to gather and present the news, features and sports of the Kenosha County area, and these awards are just a fragment of that dedication.”

The contest received 2,230 entries from 106 newspapers, which are separated in most categories by readership size and daily versus weekly publications. The Arkansas Press Association judged this year’s eligible entries, which were published between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022.

Kenosha News awards included (not all judges provided comments):

Best Special Section (Editorial) First Place: Elizabeth Snyder, for her work on the July 14, 2022, Get Out & About section featuring the Bristol Renaissance Fair on the cover. “Liz does amazing sections and stories for us and we’re pleased to see her recognized again for her outstanding work,” Sloca said. “She’s the heart of our community coverage at the Kenosha News.”

Sports News Story First Place: Mike Ramczyk, for “The Comeback Kids; Westosha Central Advances to First State Tournament since 2002.” “Mike joined our staff full-time last summer after serving as a correspondent in sports previously. I’m glad to see his hard work recognized,” Sloca said.

Feature Photo First Place: Sean Krajacic, for “All about the Mud” of Colton Bextermueller, 8, and his sister Elize, 6, throwing mud with Bentley Downie, 4, and his sister, Elisae, 6, during Mud Day at the Pringle Nature Center in Bristol Woods on June 29. “Again Sean’s photography skills shine,” Sloca said.

Local Sports Column Second Place: Ramczyk, for “Falcons Training Partnership Pays Off; 3 Things We Learned from Friday Football.” One of the judges said, “Mike Ramczyk displayed more personality than any of the other entries.”

General News Photo Third Place: Krajacic, for “Rittenhouse testifies” image. A contest judge commented: “Great photo of national importance.”

General News Story Honorable Mention: Daniel Gaitan, for his coverage of the “Hard Rock Returns: Menominee Tribe to Partner with International Brand in Casino Effort.” A contest judge commented: “The reporter knows how to get information and how to relate it throughout the story. He is a good writer. His lede brings the reader into the story and the reader can follow the information being provided. Obviously a significant story.”

Rookie Reporter of the Year Honorable Mention: Joe States, who went full-time at the Kenosha News in 2022. “I can’t be happier to see Joe recognized by the WNA,” Sloca added. “First as a summer intern, then as a part-time writer, and now full-time, he’s rapidly progressed to one of our top reporters for business, police, news, or just about any assignment.”