Kenosha News welcomes mask photos

The CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

They are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings.

Kenosha rocks in masks, as our popular online gallery has shown. Readers have sent in photos showing their mask fashion, and starting today we’ll run a photo per day of masks being used.

These photos will continue through July and perhaps further. You can share your photo for publication, and for the online gallery which is shared on the Kenosha News Facebook page, by sending it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com. Include your name and municipality and tell us why you wear a mask.

Group and family photos showing mask use are welcome, along with individual photos and selfies.

