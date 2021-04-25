 Skip to main content
Kenosha officials approve controversial gas station, convenience store on city’s south side
39TH AVENUE SITE

Kenosha officials approve controversial gas station, convenience store on city’s south side

Plan pic.jpg

The city Plan Commission has officially approved the 5,087-square-foot BP project at 8421 39th Ave., located next to the city’s border with Pleasant Prairie.

 SUBMITTED ARCHITECT'S RENDERING

A proposed gas station and convenience store on Kenosha’s south side which had generated some neighborhood outcry has received a green light.

The city Plan Commission has officially approved the 5,087-square-foot BP project at 8421 39th Ave., located next to the city’s border with Pleasant Prairie.

Development company KJS Amoco pitched plans for the new retail site a year ago. It will include a traditional gas station, convenience store, car wash and an as-yet unnamed adjoining drive-thru establishment.

In recent months, nearby residents have raised concerns about the project, including the prospect of declining property values and increased crime, noise and traffic. No one from the neighborhood spoke for or against the project during the commission’s final public hearing on Thursday night.

Ald. Dan Prozanski, who represents the area of the planned BP site and sits on the Plan Commission, has been an outspoken critic of the project. At Thursday’s meeting, he reiterated a number of reservations and was the sole dissenter.

“I am going to vote ‘no’ on this project,” Prozanski said. “My constituents have overwhelmingly expressed their displeasure. I have no reservation the developer or the owner will run a good service. It’s just that the people in my district, who I represent, said ‘no thank you’ to this development.”

'An eye-opener'

Since the commission’s preliminary vote in favor of the project a month ago, Prozanski said he also has consulted with the Kenosha Police Department and reviewed crime statistics related to gas stations and convenience stores elsewhere in the city within the past year.

While foot traffic in retail settings, on the whole, was down this past year at the hands of COVID-19, Prozanski said Kenosha Police still fielded a full range of calls at similar establishments throughout the city.

“There are still literally hundreds of calls to gas stations and convenience stores, ranging in the types of calls that are drive-offs to substantial battery to child abuse to fraud,” he said. “You name it, it’s there.”

Prozanski added, “I did (the review) to drive home the point that this is a location where a brand new gas station was going to come and be built. It has the potential of really changing the fabric of the neighborhood — especially for the people who live around it. It’s an eye-opener.”

Reluctant approval

While Prozanski was the only official “no” vote during Thursday’s final cast, other commissioners said they were reluctantly saying “yes” to the project moving forward.

Since the site of the new gas station and convenience store already is zoned for commercial use, commissioners had no recourse in an outright vote against the project.

“I will reluctantly vote ‘I’ on this,” Ald. Jan Michalski said. “I don’t think we can legally, as a commission, vote this thing down.”

Commissioners, however, have put in place a number of stipulations within the approved conditional-use permit.

In a departure from other standards, this BP store will only be allowed to operate from 5 a.m. to midnight — a contrast to the 24-hour allowance in place at similar establishments elsewhere in the city.

