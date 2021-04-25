Kenosha officials approve controversial gas station, convenience store on city’s south side

'An eye-opener'

Since the commission’s preliminary vote in favor of the project a month ago, Prozanski said he also has consulted with the Kenosha Police Department and reviewed crime statistics related to gas stations and convenience stores elsewhere in the city within the past year.

While foot traffic in retail settings, on the whole, was down this past year at the hands of COVID-19, Prozanski said Kenosha Police still fielded a full range of calls at similar establishments throughout the city.

“There are still literally hundreds of calls to gas stations and convenience stores, ranging in the types of calls that are drive-offs to substantial battery to child abuse to fraud,” he said. “You name it, it’s there.”

Prozanski added, “I did (the review) to drive home the point that this is a location where a brand new gas station was going to come and be built. It has the potential of really changing the fabric of the neighborhood — especially for the people who live around it. It’s an eye-opener.”

Reluctant approval

While Prozanski was the only official “no” vote during Thursday’s final cast, other commissioners said they were reluctantly saying “yes” to the project moving forward.