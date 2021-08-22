Kenosha on the road to addressing systemic racism: Promises many, progress slow, opportunities emerge

With its volunteer staff of trained 20 mediators, KCOR is now equipped to go into neighborhoods where potential conflicts can be de-escalated and resolved.

“But we don’t know unless you call,” he said.

He said the group in place strives to work with all segments and “colors in the community.”

“We don’t want to just interrupt violence in the urban community, we want to interrupt violence throughout the whole City of Kenosha because if there is a true act of violence or a true beef that needs to be squashed, we’re going to be there and we want to interrupt that so that the police don’t have to get in and waste tax dollars doing what we as a community should already be doing,” Bennett said.

More to the equation

Whether the community, among African American residents especially, and police relations have improved in the year since the unrest remains to be seen.

To Bennett, there are other issues including the socioeconomic reflections of systemic racism that have yet to be fully addressed.

Antaramian agrees.