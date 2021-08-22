Kenosha on the road to addressing systemic racism: Promises many, progress slow, opportunities emerge

In the wake of the 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake, the peaceful protests and the destructive rioting, Mayor John Antaramian, city leaders, law enforcement and faith-based leaders vowed to come together to listen to a community desperate to find answers and offer solutions.
Listening sessions, four of them, were held at churches and the Civil War Museum to hear from diverse voices, some of whom have been giving leaders an earful for years about just how deeply rooted racism was, and still is, in Kenosha.
Antaramian enlisted the guidance of the Rev. Roy Peeples of Turning Point Life Church to facilitate the sessions and work with emerging young leaders on the city’s Commitment to Action Roadmap to Inclusion, Equity and Equality. It’s an ambitious, if not arduous plan, that currently looks to address the issues of police and community relations and criminal justice as its priorities.
Following the listening sessions, if there was one thing that rang out immediately loud and clear in the public outcry, it was this: The City of Kenosha and its Police Department needed to take “dramatic and practical steps” toward reform in order to build community trust.
In the nearly one year since Kenosha’s turbulent days of reckoning in August 2020 and the assurances to improve that followed, Antaramian has looked to the community come together to find solutions, but acknowledges it is on him to ultimately lead the city as it rebuilds and he see some progress.
In fact, some of it was happening even before the Blake shooting, with the groundwork for the action plan taking shape amid the early protests against police brutality and calls for racial justice following the killing of George Floyd by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.
With police reform and community trust the No. 1 priority, subcommittees have been established and continue studying what can be done in the areas of police and community relations, training, policies and procedures and hiring. The full complement of recommendations have yet to be formalized and are still a few months away, according to Antaramian.
Role of the ‘interrupters’
However, one of the early, and certainly most visible, change is already underway with Kenosha Coalition Organizing Resolution, a grassroots community group whose members are local and trained mediators or “interrupters” who help resolve disputes in order to prevent violent crimes. Their mission is to develop and train leaders to de-escalate situations that could lead to violence, while at the same time improving community safety and keeping people out of the criminal justice system through what they are calling the Kenosha Alternative Policing Strategy. The mediators rely on cooperation from police, but work to build trust with that segment of the community who otherwise are put off by law enforcement.
To Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen, the concept is one that makes sense.
“If you look at a lot of other cities where they’ve had these types of programs, typically, the police aren’t involved as closely as we are and I think that, it makes sense because we’re dealing with people who don’t like to deal with police, oftentimes,” he said. “I think that it’s not uncommon for police to have good working relationships with people in the community that have criminal backgrounds because they are people and we’re people and we often have common interests.”
Larsen said the department supports the concept of interrupting because “as grand as a scheme as it sounds, it’s just mediation.”
“It’s something that happens in many communities that are already stable and without needing the police,” he said.
Larsen acknowledges that while many in the community are viewing “this year as the benchmark for change,” the concept of interrupters is not a new one, and has been a part of discussions with police and the District Attorney’s Office, which began taking a hard look at the increasing number of “shots fired” calls officers responded to over the last four to five years. He said that, in part, one of the reasons for the idea not being developed and implemented sooner was due to the pandemic, which prevented if not all but halted meetings.
“What I will say is that community engagement made this happen,” he said, noting that a serendipitous community meeting with the mayor and a chance meeting with a trained interrupter in November last year helped to move the program forward.
Could Blake incident been diffused?
But, Larsen stopped short of speculating whether the concept would have worked to prevent Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey from shooting Blake on that fateful day on Aug. 23 last year.
“I’ll only speak generally and I will only say that the interrupters No. 1, they will never replace the police. But, what they can do is that they can mediate situations so that police don’t have to be called,” he said. “And, they will never be able to interrupt every situation and they realize that … that the police will always be needed.”
While the interrupters have just begun to make themselves known in the community, Gregory Bennett Jr., KCOR’s chief of staff, said the situation that led to Blake’s shooting could have ultimately been prevented.
“We’re not against the police, but somebody’s got to step up to have a voice,” he said. “We wouldn’t have jumped in front of Jacob Blake or pushed the officer that had the gun. We would’ve said you don’t have to fire and talked to Jacob and calmed him down, and say, `Hey man, just get on your knees don’t touch the car. Calmed him down. You know what I’m saying?”
With its volunteer staff of trained 20 mediators, KCOR is now equipped to go into neighborhoods where potential conflicts can be de-escalated and resolved.
“But we don’t know unless you call,” he said.
He said the group in place strives to work with all segments and “colors in the community.”
“We don’t want to just interrupt violence in the urban community, we want to interrupt violence throughout the whole City of Kenosha because if there is a true act of violence or a true beef that needs to be squashed, we’re going to be there and we want to interrupt that so that the police don’t have to get in and waste tax dollars doing what we as a community should already be doing,” Bennett said.
More to the equation
Whether the community, among African American residents especially, and police relations have improved in the year since the unrest remains to be seen.
To Bennett, there are other issues including the socioeconomic reflections of systemic racism that have yet to be fully addressed.
Antaramian agrees.
Another part of the commitment to action looks to address education and socio-economic structures, or lack thereof, especially those which have long been barriers to improving conditions for the community’s youth, as well as adult population, which continues to grow in its racial and ethnic diversity. The mayor said it’s why proposals for the former Brown National Bank building in Uptown that aim to transform it into an “emerging leaders academy” and the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood with the promise of an innovation center and a high school focused on technology are vital to the city’s future.
“One of the big things from my perspective is what are we doing to make sure that young people have opportunity,” said Antaramian. “That, to me, is how we change.”
Larsen, at this point, said he could not say whether relations have improved.
“But I can tell you what we’ve done and what we believe, and I believe it is important to look at the community as partners because any time you talk about community policing, you’re not talking about the police solving the problems. You’re talking about the community solving problems and working with police in solving them.
“And in that sense, they are our partners because the community can better define, oftentimes, the problem better than we can,” Larsen said. “They may not have the tools to address the problem, but they’re certainly the ones who can assist in identifying and in some cases, be part of the solution. And, when it comes to that, I’ll take community all day long.”