Kenosha Opera Festival's 2022 season heats up

The Kenosha Opera Festival, which launched in the fall of 2019, has a busy week coming up, starting with a night of bawdy songs at a local brewery.

All of that activity continues the mission of the opera festival’s founders, Nicholas Huff and Kaila Bingen, to “unstuff” opera — and bring it to the masses.

The Kenosha Opera Festival also features four young members in the troupe’s fellowship program — two singers and a pianist.

The fellowship program includes workshops on singing, of course, but also offers practical guidance on such topics as how to file your taxes if you’re a freelance performer and how to use social media.

The “fellows” will be performing an opera, “Orfeo ed Euridice” (“Orpheus and Euridice”), based on the Greek myth.

In the story, Orpheus is promised that he may enter Hades and retrieve his wife, Euridice, from death on one condition: he may not look back to see if she is there for the entire journey from the underworld back to the land of the living.

The opera, composed by Christoph Willibald Gluck, was first performed in Vienna on Oct. 5, 1762.

“It’s a full-length opera but is a short show,” Bingen said, adding that while the story is based on the classic Greek story “this version isn’t quite so tragic. We can’t leave everyone sad walking out of the theater.”

Note: The opera will be presented in Italian with English supertitles. This is a black-box production, accompanied by piano.

‘Barber of Seville’

This season’s main production is “The Barber of Seville,” Gioachino Rossini’s comedy, which premiered in 1816 and has remained popular ever since.

“It’s one of the most fun operas ever written,” Huff said. “Also, people kind of know this one — from the ‘figaro, figaro, figaro’ singing and some of the familiar arias in it.”

The cast features this season’s six guest artists — who are coming to Kenosha from New York, Cincinnati, the Chicago area, Florida, Portland, Ore., and even from South Korea.

The cast, Huff said, “are all great singers — real bangers.”

Note: The opera will be presented in Italian with English supertitles, accompanied by an orchestra.

Opera a la carte

Now, about those bawdy drinking songs:

5 p.m. Wednesday, July 20: Troupe members will perform during an informal gathering at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. “I’m super pumped about this event,” Bingen said. It’s one of my favorite things that we do.”

A similar 2021 event “was super popular and had a great turnout,” Huff said. It features opera snippets and musical theater songs, plus easy access to the bar. It’s free to attend and open to everyone. It’s a fun, casual show.”

The event, Bingen said, “will feel like a party. Everyone should feel free to let loose and laugh a lot.”

7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26: The opera troupe will sing the national anthem to open the bike races at the Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road

Opera on stage

What: “Orfeo ed Euridice” opera

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, and 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Where: Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.

Tickets: $18 for adults, $15 for students

What: “The Barber of Seville” opera

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 29; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31; 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4; and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

Where: Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.

Tickets: $30 for adults, $25 for senior citizens and $15 for students

Note: Kenosha Opera Festival season tickets are also available. Season ticket holders get premium seating, in the theater’s first several rows.

For more information about the group and to buy tickets: kenoshaoperafestival.com