Kenosha organizer speaks at event calling for Democrats to embrace progressive agenda

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“White supremacy is also about the Black maternal mortality rate being so much higher than the white maternal mortality rate,” she said. “It’s about pollution and the effects of climate change disproportionately affecting communities of color.”

Ness said Biden’s denouncement of white supremacy at his inauguration address was an encouraging sign the issue is at the forefront of the new administration. But the call for justice, she said, is far from over.

“If our president, if our administration, whatever party it is that’s speaking, thinks that they want to combat white supremacy and they want racial justice — if they truly believe that Black lives matter … they need to take on progressive reforms,” she said.

Other speakers included grassroots organization representatives and some elected officials, including Milwaukee County Board Supervisor Steven Shea. Shea called for cuts to military spending, which he said the Democratic Party has been soft on tackling.

Of the recent infusion of funds into the federal defense budget, Shea said, “We could have enhanced our parks, improved our transportation system, furthered the transition from fissile fuels to clean energy and a zillion other things. Let’s take money from the military and give it to the people.”