Kenosha organizer speaks at event calling for Democrats to embrace progressive agenda

MILWAUKEE — The head of a Kenosha-based grassroots group calling for social and economic justice and other reforms joined like-minded organizers at an event Saturday in Milwaukee calling on President Joe Biden to adopt a progressive agenda.
Erica Ness, director of community engagement and operations with Leaders of Kenosha, was one of several dozen people who gathered outside the Milwaukee Democratic Party office in frigid temperatures on the city’s south side and shared views on Biden’s first days in office.
They called on Biden and other local, state and federal Democratic Party leaders to embrace the platforms of the progressive movement, including racial and economic justice, Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, canceling student debt and additional financial relief to lessen the impact from COVID-19.
“We’re here today to talk about how we can continue to hold our elected officials accountable, especially in light of a brand new administration at the federal level,” Ness said.
Ness has been one of the advocates calling for reforms to policing in the aftermath of the late summer Kenosha police officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.
Much of Ness’ talk centered around bringing justice to people of color. While the role law enforcement has been in the public spotlight more in the past year, Ness said long-standing disparities are evident elsewhere.
“White supremacy is also about the Black maternal mortality rate being so much higher than the white maternal mortality rate,” she said. “It’s about pollution and the effects of climate change disproportionately affecting communities of color.”
Ness said Biden’s denouncement of white supremacy at his inauguration address was an encouraging sign the issue is at the forefront of the new administration. But the call for justice, she said, is far from over.
“If our president, if our administration, whatever party it is that’s speaking, thinks that they want to combat white supremacy and they want racial justice — if they truly believe that Black lives matter … they need to take on progressive reforms,” she said.
Other speakers included grassroots organization representatives and some elected officials, including Milwaukee County Board Supervisor Steven Shea. Shea called for cuts to military spending, which he said the Democratic Party has been soft on tackling.
Of the recent infusion of funds into the federal defense budget, Shea said, “We could have enhanced our parks, improved our transportation system, furthered the transition from fissile fuels to clean energy and a zillion other things. Let’s take money from the military and give it to the people.”
Shea said he believes left-leaning leaders began losing some of their momentum when President Barack Obama began his second term in office eight years ago.
“We took our foot off the gas. We can’t take our foot off the gas,” he said. “We have to pressure; we have to lobby our elected officials to do the right thing.”
