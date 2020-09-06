Kenosha outdoor markets resume after one-week hiatus

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If it’s one thing that Kenosha residents and out-of-towners alike agree on, it’s the value of Saturday outdoor markets in downtown Kenosha.

And when HarborMarket and Kenosha Public Market decided to suspend markets last weekend following the civil unrest of Aug. 23-25, they were missed.

This Saturday both markets were up and running again much to the delight of patrons, vendors and market organizers.

“We had some 300 comments on our Facebook from people who were very excited we were bringing back some normalcy,” said Laura Belsky, KPM treasurer, as the market opened Saturday morning along Eighth Avenue just north of 54th Street.

“The civil unrest hit vendors, small businesses and entrepreneurs, so for safety sake we closed last week,” Belsky said. “But now things looks like they’re getting back to normal.”

This “normal” was very much appreciated by patrons interviewed at both markets.

Laura Knudsen, of Somers, attending KPM, said she had been disappointed when the market closed last week. “I missed my mushrooms and greens; we ended up having to order from another market in Milwaukee.”