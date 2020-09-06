Kenosha outdoor markets resume after one-week hiatus

If it’s one thing that Kenosha residents and out-of-towners alike agree on, it’s the value of Saturday outdoor markets in downtown Kenosha.
And when HarborMarket and Kenosha Public Market decided to suspend markets last weekend following the civil unrest of Aug. 23-25, they were missed.
This Saturday both markets were up and running again much to the delight of patrons, vendors and market organizers.
“We had some 300 comments on our Facebook from people who were very excited we were bringing back some normalcy,” said Laura Belsky, KPM treasurer, as the market opened Saturday morning along Eighth Avenue just north of 54th Street.
“The civil unrest hit vendors, small businesses and entrepreneurs, so for safety sake we closed last week,” Belsky said. “But now things looks like they’re getting back to normal.”
This “normal” was very much appreciated by patrons interviewed at both markets.
Laura Knudsen, of Somers, attending KPM, said she had been disappointed when the market closed last week. “I missed my mushrooms and greens; we ended up having to order from another market in Milwaukee.”
Other weekly market shoppers agreed. “I felt bad for the vendors,” said Nancy Quiroz, Kenosha. “I’m happy they’re back because I like to pick up fun things.”
“I’m glad I can get the cinnamon rolls my husband likes; I feel lost without the market,” added her friend, Judy Willems also of Kenosha.
“We missed it — we usually come every week,” said Dimitrea Ivy, who was attending HarborMarket with friend, Michael Charleston.
“I like the organic produce and meeting people from different cultures,” Charleston said.
Vendors too were glad to be back on board.
“The markets are great for the community; people appreciate them and a lot of local vendors are trying to make retirement income,” noted Paul Radosevich, proprietor of V & K Honey, vending at KPM.
Maria Caravati, owner of Equinox Botanical Boutique, brought many of her vibrant house plants and herbs from her shop on 5901 Sixth Ave. to KPM. “It was such a stressful week I don’t have everything I usually do, but I was the only business open downtown throughout all of this,” she said.
Caravati said it was important to bring her plants to market Saturday, “Never doubt that plants mean life; they symbolize so much hope.”
Curzio Caravati, KPM market manager, said he had attempted an alternative location for last week’s market and is glad that this week’s market could “bring positivity to the community.”
At HarborMarket, located south of 56th Street along Second Avenue and Place de Douai, this week’s market started slowly but picked up, said Lynda Ruffalo, member of the HarborMarket board.
“It’s going well and we’re glad to be back,” she said.
Both markets noted that, while most regular vendors were present Saturday, a few chose not to return this week.
The markets plan to continue outdoors through the fall at which time both will offer indoor venues.
