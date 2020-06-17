Kenosha panel rejects countywide 2nd Amendment resolution

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha County voters may get to weigh in on whether Wisconsin should be declared a Second Amendment Sanctuary State via advisory referendum in November.

The Kenosha County Legislative Committee voted 4-3 Tuesday to advance a resolution calling for the referendum to the County Board for consideration.

Voting in favor were Amy Maurer, Mark Nordigian, Lon Wienke and Sandra Beth. Voting against were Andy Berg, Boyd Frederick and Edward Kubicki.

The vote followed action by the committee to reject a resolution to declare Kenosha County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. That vote also was 4-3, with Sandra Beth in this case voting against.

Committee members and residents who voiced support for the county resolution said it is important to affirm the County Board’s opposition to the enactment of any legislation that would infringe on the right to keep and bear arms.

Maurer said Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions “speak against red flag laws” that allow police or a family member to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to themselves or others.