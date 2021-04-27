Kenosha Parks Commission backs new five-year outdoor recreation plan

New playground equipment, continued improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and enhanced use of Lake Michigan’s shoreline are among the elements included in Kenosha’s updated outdoor recreation plan.
The Kenosha Parks Commission on Monday gave its stamp of approval on a five-year update to the comprehensive outdoor recreation plan, or CORP. Consulting firm Ayres Associates compiled the 256-page document after combing through each of Kenosha’s 72 park and conservation sites.
The new iteration of the CORP — which will become official when the City Council approves a similar but wider-reaching document known as the comprehensive plan — is an update to a document first assembled a decade ago.
Annual update required
Brian Cater, deputy director of public works and city engineer, said Kenosha is required under state statute to update the CORP at least once a decade to maintain eligibility for grant funding opportunities.
“Changes from the 2011 CORP include, but are not limited to: a concept plan for Horizon Park, continued focus on improvements to ADA accessibility, replacing of aging equipment and updates to inventory of park facilities,” Cater wrote in a memo.
Some of the changes eyed in the next half-decade encompass multiple parks, including the ongoing rollout of new playground equipment. Those are expenses that need to be rolled into the city’s long-range capital improvement plan.
On a more granular level, the 15.51-acre Horizon Park at 6598 112th Ave. has been pinpointed as one green space with the most attention in the new CORP document.
Horizon, described as “underutilized” in the document — particularly in relation to its connection to nearby residential areas and an adjacent conservancy — is set to receive new amenities such as a splash pad, restroom and shelter facility and a basketball court, among other features.
The Parks Commission’s vote in support of the new CORP document comes on the heels of a similar action taken last week by members of the Plan Commission.
Ald. Jan Michalski, who serves on both appointed bodies, said he was very supportive of the short- and long-range goals outlined in the CORP.
“I’m very, very pleased that a lot of the playground equipment that has shown a great deal of wear is going to be scheduled to be replaced,” Michalski said. “It is very necessary.”
Commissioners back outdoor events
Also Monday, members of the Parks Commission gave favorable recommendations to multiple outdoor events planned in some of Kenosha’s parks and green spaces. Many of the events were scrapped last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The list of upcoming events includes the Outta Sight Kite Flight, set to take place at Kennedy Park on June 5-6. Also in the mix is a women’s empowerment summit, “You Don’t Know My Story,” from the Beauty for Ashes Ministry, which is set to take place June 26 at Pennoyer Park.
Additionally, commissioners gave a favorable recommendation to the Rotary Club of Kenosha West’s request to hold its annual softball tournament at Lincoln and Poerio parks from July 8-11.
“This is our 50th anniversary for the tournament, barring the unfortunate hiatus we had last year. We’re pretty excited for the opportunity to get this going again,” said Cater, who was speaking to the event as a past president of the organization. “It’s a great opportunity to get some people together again and have some fun with softball.”
Proceeds from the Rotary Softball Tournament benefit Kenosha-area non-profit organizations.