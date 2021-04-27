Kenosha Parks Commission backs new five-year outdoor recreation plan

On a more granular level, the 15.51-acre Horizon Park at 6598 112th Ave. has been pinpointed as one green space with the most attention in the new CORP document.

Horizon, described as “underutilized” in the document — particularly in relation to its connection to nearby residential areas and an adjacent conservancy — is set to receive new amenities such as a splash pad, restroom and shelter facility and a basketball court, among other features.

The Parks Commission’s vote in support of the new CORP document comes on the heels of a similar action taken last week by members of the Plan Commission.

Ald. Jan Michalski, who serves on both appointed bodies, said he was very supportive of the short- and long-range goals outlined in the CORP.

“I’m very, very pleased that a lot of the playground equipment that has shown a great deal of wear is going to be scheduled to be replaced,” Michalski said. “It is very necessary.”

Commissioners back outdoor events

Also Monday, members of the Parks Commission gave favorable recommendations to multiple outdoor events planned in some of Kenosha’s parks and green spaces. Many of the events were scrapped last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.