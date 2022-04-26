Kenosha Parks Commission tables vote on memorial for Anthony Huber, man killed by Kyle Rittenhouse

The City of Kenosha Parks Commission voted 4-to-1 on Monday evening to table a vote on whether to approve a controversial request for a marker and tree in a public park in memory of Anthony M. Huber.

Hannah Gittings submitted a request for a memorial at Anderson Park for Huber earlier this month. Huber was Gittings’s boyfriend when he was shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse after hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard on Aug. 25, 2020, during civil unrest and chaos in Downtown Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier.

A Kenosha jury late last year found Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense when he shot Huber.

Gittings, of Illinois, requested permission to purchase a flowering dogwood at the skate park, 8730 22nd Ave. According to Huber’s obituary, skateboarding was his favorite hobby.

Alds. Eric Haugaard, Rollin Pizzala, Jan Michalski and Kelly Mackay voted to table the vote. Ald. Rocco LaMacchia voted for denial.

In voting to table the vote, Haugaard, chairman of the Parks Commission, brought up the fact that Huber’s family has filed the a lawsuit against the city.

“Before I open this up to a public hearing, I would like to entertain a motion to move and table this item based on the fact that there’s a lawsuit in process that is on record. I have a record of the lawsuit naming the City of Kenosha, among others, and any possibility that action taken on this item could be construed as this body or anybody else taking a position on this,” Haugaard said when the matter was brought up.

“We’re going to move to table that. That essentially means that it’s not going back to this commission until we vote to bring it back.”

Kevin Mathewson, a former alderman, said he believes members of the committee met behind closed doors to decide to vote for tabling before the meeting started, which would be a violation of Wisconsin law.

“This is a kind of political trick what they’re doing,” Mathewson said. “I think the city needs to send a strong message. What happened on Aug. 25 was justified.”

Mathewson said Huber and his family “deserve our prayers, but they do not deserve to be honored and memorialized in this city.”

“There is a finite number of places to memorialize folks, good people. Don’t play games and table this. Vote it down,” Mathewson said. “Don’t do the tricks. Vote it down, which is what the people want.”

Mathewson said a “quorum of this board met behind closed doors” and denying the memorial would not jeopardize the city.

Haugaard denied Matthewson’s accusations and became visibly upset during the meeting. Haugaard slammed his gavel multiple times and eventually attempted to clear the room before relenting and instead asking for a recess. Haugaard apologized for his conduct after the recess.

“I want to apologize for overreacting, but when somebody attacks the commission and makes accusations as significant as a walking quorum and violating open meetings laws, it gets to me,” Haugaard said. “I don’t believe that we violated the law. Alderpersons do talk with other alderpersons. You might realize that, we did not do it within a gathering of three or more people. ... I apologize for losing my cool.”

Michalski, meanwhile, said voting to deny the memorial could jeopardize the city.

“If we deny this thing, and I’m inclined to deny it, but if we deny this, we are also opening up the city because in the past we have ... never checked any backgrounds,” he said. “I think this should never have been brought forward in the first place. But I, like Mr. Haugaard, don’t want the city to be sued.”

Filled with opposition

The meeting was filled with area residents opposed to such a memorial. Some wanted the request denied outright on Monday.

“I am also against this plaque for this gentleman who (was) a felon, who is violent,” area resident Barbara Griffin told the commission. “This is not what Kenosha needs to be memorializing. We have many good people who work very hard for this city, who’ve done many nice things for this city. This gentleman is not one of them. This is not something that we should be holding up to our youth to emulate his performance in anyway, anyhow of his life.

“He is a sad creature, but not one that should have a plaque in one of our city parks.”

Kathryn Woods, who ran for alderman in the spring election, said she believes the tree would become a target for vandalism.

“There’s going to be a lot of people out there who want to vandalize it, and the tree is probably going to get cut down,” Woods said. “Do you really want that to happen as well?”

Kenosha County Supervisor Amanda Nedweski was also opposed and said she heard from many area residents against it.

“Every human life has values, and survivors of people who have passed away, regardless of the life that they led, certainly have the right to memorialize that person in the way that helps comfort them,” she said. “But when you take it public and it infringes on the people around you unnecessarily, or even causes harm, is a different matter.

“Please consider how an approval of this application might be received by the community at large.”

Ald. Keith Rosenberg, who represents the area including Anderson Park, is in favor of the memorial, according to Michalski.

“I have talked to the alderman of the district where Anderson Park is, Keith Rosenberg, (Monday),” Michalski said. “He expressed outrage that people would even seek to deny it.”

