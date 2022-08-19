Kenosha parole office being rebuilt, expected to return to service by year's end

Two years after it was burned down during unrest in 2020, a new facility for the Kenosha Probation & Parole Office, 1212 60th St., is under construction and expected to open before 2023.

The building will be 10,000 square feet, with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections leasing 8,500 square feet of that space.

The additional 1,500 square feet will be used as storage for the site’s owner, and could offer space for DOC operations to expand in the future.

John Beard, director of communications for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, said construction on the new building began in June, and they hope to move DOC staff in by the end of the year.

Staff that has been working in a temporary location are planning to return to the 60th Street building, with operations remaining the same, albeit in the new building.

The original office was destroyed by a fire during rioting in Kenosha’s Uptown in August of 2020. No one was working in-person at the facility at the time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.