Kenosha Plan Commission approves permit for south side Speedway reconstruction

The Kenosha Plan Commission has approved a conditional-use permit for a larger 24-hour Speedway at 8012 Sheridan Road.

Speedway representatives requested permission to raze the existing Speedway and two nearby buildings. They plan to construct a 4,600-square-foot fuel station and convenience store in its place, according to city documents.

The proposed development includes the purchasing of nearly an acre of land consisting of office buildings to the west and south of the current structure.

Onsite improvements would include updated amenities, the ability to prepare and hold fresh food and a larger canopy for customers seeking gasoline at eight pumps. It could provide up to 15 full-and-part time positions, according to city documents.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve it Thursday. Last month they requested developers come with more specific plans to add more vegetation to the south of the property instead of on islands in planters near parking spaces in front of the proposed store that could impede traffic flow.

Christian Kalischefski, a designer working on behalf of Speedway, said he worked with city staff to finalize the concept before the vote.

“I just want to thank you for all the work you did with the neighborhood,” Commissioner Lydia Spottswood.

The full City Council must still approve the permit and is expected to vote on the matter in coming weeks.

