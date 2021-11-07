Kenosha Plan Commission asks developer of proposed Southport Plaza discount tire center to retool its design

A national tire retailer could soon replace a dormant gas station on Highway 50, but architects have been asked to go back to the drawing board and submit new renderings before final approvals are given.

The Kenosha Plan Commission on Thursday held an initial hearing on Discount Tire’s planned 7,020-square-foot store at 7318 75th St. within the Southport Plaza shopping center. A defunct Mobil gas station and car wash sit on the parcel and will be razed.

Representatives with Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Discount Tire submitted preliminary designs for the new building, which have been described as a contemporary prototype for the 1,076-store chain.

Commissioners, however, took aim at a number of details with the building design, including a flat roof schematic that is not in concert with the other retailers in the immediate area.

Mayor John Antaramian, who chairs the Plan Commission, said he was underwhelmed by the beige and brown color design.

“I’m not supportive of this project. I do not like this building. I do not like the way it looks,” Antaramian said. “You’ve got to do something a little different here.”