Kenosha Plan Commission backs local company’s electric fence request over staff recommendation

A majority of the members sitting on the city Plan Commission have bucked a staff-level recommendation by backing a local freight company’s application for an electric fence.

Commissioners on Thursday voted 7-3 in favor of the application from Old Dominion Freight Lines, 6824 77th Ave. Old Dominion sought a special exception from the city since electric fences generally are not allowed. A conditional-use permit for the structure also is being sought.

Early this year, Old Dominion representatives had installed the 10-foot electric fence on the perimeter of the property, even though a permit was not obtained. Company officials had indicated they were unaware of the requirement when the violation was first discovered.

The city inspections department had granted Old Dominion a low-voltage permit, though communication wires again were crossed, with municipal offices being under the impression the application was for a security system, rather than a fence.

Several actions within city government have occurred since the violation was first discovered, including an amendment to the municipal zoning code in October, allowing for electric fences, so long as special exception permits are obtained.

“We’d really like to protect our property, and our customers’ property,” Ben Virden, service center manager with Old Dominion, said of the company’s continued desire for an electric fence.

In a joint memo to commissioners, Development Coordinator Brian Wilke and Deputy Director Rich Schroeder indicated Old Dominion’s application does meet the various standards set forth in the zoning code amendment for electric fences, but outlined the department’s recommendation it be denied.

“Since the fence was installed without the proper permits and in violation of the zoning ordinance and original conditional-use permit, staff will be recommending denial of the special exception request,” Wilke and Schroeder wrote.

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, whose district includes the Old Dominion site, said he is in favor of the plans. In his comments, Ruffalo said he had the opportunity to meet with company representatives and described the fence as aesthetically pleasing.

“This is almost in my backyard,” Ruffalo said. I’m in favor of it. I think it looks nice.”

Commissioners Veronica Flores, Michael Foster and Lydia Spottswood cast the dissenting votes.

“I really have a problem with the whole way this played out,” Spottswood said.

The commission’s recommendation, which advances to the City Council for a decisive vote, did include a caveat — Old Dominion will have to pay a penalty for having the fence installed before the permit was granted.

The Plan Commission on Thursday also:

Held an initial public hearing for the planned overhaul of a Speedway gas station and convenience store at 8012 Sheridan Road. The company plans to raze the existing building and construct a new 4,600-square-foot structure in its place. During the preliminary review, commissioners favored many of the preliminary details, though they indicated preference for making an access point on 14th Avenue as a right-turn-only lane for exiting. “It would minimize the disruption in the residential area,” said Ald. Jan Michalski, who sits on the commission.

Forwarded to the City Council a favorable recommendation for a tattoo shop in an existing retail tenant space at 6835 30th Ave. The name of the proposed establishment would be InkHead Studios. According to documents filed with city officials, the business would operate by appointment only, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

