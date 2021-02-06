Kenosha Plan Commission backs north side subdivision proposal

A proposed single-family subdivision in close proximity to such venues as Bradford High School and the Kenosha Sports Complex moved a step closer to reality after a city panel recommended moving forward.

The Kenosha Plan Commission on Thursday gave its consent to the final plat details associated with a 12-lot, single-family subdivision on the northwest corner of 32nd Avenue and 40th Street.

The site, two blocks south of Washington Road and four blocks west of 30th Avenue, is just southeast of the former UAW Local 72 Hall and just northeast of the Kenosha Sports Complex.

The housing project, which has been referred to as the K.A.T. Subdivision, has been before city commissioners before in preliminary phases. The latest comb through has included a glimpse into what infrastructure will be required to see the project through.

“32nd Avenue is currently a dedicated and constructed public street,” Brian Wilke, the city’s development coordinator, wrote in a memo. “40th Street has the right-of-way dedicated, but the right-of-way has not been improved with a street curb, gutter and utilities.”

Wilke said more details about the new infrastructure will be included within a forthcoming developer’s agreement, which commissioners will review and act on at a later date.