Kenosha Plan Commission backs north side subdivision proposal

A proposed single-family subdivision in close proximity to such venues as Bradford High School and the Kenosha Sports Complex moved a step closer to reality after a city panel recommended moving forward.
The Kenosha Plan Commission on Thursday gave its consent to the final plat details associated with a 12-lot, single-family subdivision on the northwest corner of 32nd Avenue and 40th Street.
The site, two blocks south of Washington Road and four blocks west of 30th Avenue, is just southeast of the former UAW Local 72 Hall and just northeast of the Kenosha Sports Complex.
The housing project, which has been referred to as the K.A.T. Subdivision, has been before city commissioners before in preliminary phases. The latest comb through has included a glimpse into what infrastructure will be required to see the project through.
“32nd Avenue is currently a dedicated and constructed public street,” Brian Wilke, the city’s development coordinator, wrote in a memo. “40th Street has the right-of-way dedicated, but the right-of-way has not been improved with a street curb, gutter and utilities.”
Wilke said more details about the new infrastructure will be included within a forthcoming developer’s agreement, which commissioners will review and act on at a later date.
Kenosha-based Bear Real Estate Group is behind the project.
In the recently reviewed documents, Wilke said the project fits within the city’s long-range plans for the area.
“Creation of a single-family subdivision would be in compliance with the proposed rezoning to single-family residential, as well as the amended Wilson Neighborhood Plan,” Wilke said.
The commission’s recommendation in favor of the final plat details for the K.A.T. Subdivision will advance to the City Council for a binding vote on Feb. 17.
Airport annexation OK’d
Kenosha’s municipal footprint also is poised to increase by an additional 2.2 acres as commissioners recommended to the City Council the proposed annexation of a parcel at 10721 38th St. adjacent to the Kenosha Regional Airport.
The land currently is within the Town of Somers and has been subject to an attachment into Kenosha’s municipal boundaries. The future of the Town of Somers’ final remaining parcels was outlined in a cooperative boundary plan, adopted in 2017, between Kenosha, Paris and the Village of Somers.
Wood Road II LLC currently owns the property. A public hearing on the annexation has been scheduled at the City Council’s Feb. 17 meeting before the definitive vote.