Kenosha Plan Commission backs plans for indoor garden facility near city airport

“It seems like a brilliant opportunity for more and more (of this type of development) to happen, given the proximity to Lake Michigan,” Spottswood said. “We’re trying to brand this as a city of innovation, and this is an innovative process.”

Commissioner Charles Bradley said he, too, was pleased with the proposal, though he did weigh in on the proximity of the development, which is near the Kenosha Regional Airport.

“I’m happy, but I am a little surprised by the location,” Bradley said.

Commissioners also discussed GFS and Square Roots’ planned building materials for the new facility, which include the use of metal shipping containers on a portion of the facility.

According to information commissioners reviewed, the shipping containers will be accessible from inside the building, and will include windows cut in to the ends of the containers, alongside perforated architectural metal screens along the exposed side walls.

The companies’ tentative plans state the shipping containers will be stacked two rows high, 10 containers wide. A portion of the facility also will be constructed with more traditional building materials, including a concrete foundation and exterior walls made of insulated metal.