PLAN COMMISSION

Kenosha Plan Commission backs plans for pair of new tax increment financing districts to help spur new development

UPTOWN LOFTS -Uptown Kenosha_22nd St NE Corner.jpg

A view of the proposed Uptown Lofts project on 22nd Street, on the northeast corner. The project would fall in the area of a proposed new city tax incremental financing district to help in the area's redevelopment.

 ARCHITECT’S RENDERING

With the hopes of spurring new development, including in the Uptown neighborhood, a Kenosha panel has backed the creation of two new tax incremental financing districts in different parts of the city.

The Kenosha Plan Commission on Thursday voted unanimously in favor of creating TIDs No. 32 and No. 33, both encompassing areas of Kenosha that have been deemed blighted or are in need of redevelopment assistance.

According to municipal officials, the combined districts could add $77.5 million in new equalized valuation to the city tax rolls. The districts also would require the city to fund $13.13 million in improvements for the dual districts.

TIDs, which serve as a financing mechanism for municipalities to borrow money for infrastructure improvements, are used as a tool for helping spur new development.

Districts reaching their maximum capacity result in increased property tax revenue from the improvements. Throughout the life of a TID, the revenue is diverted from the tax rolls to pay off loans.

TID No. 32 includes Uptown, the area of the city impacted late last August during the civil unrest. The area is bounded by 60th Street on the north, 22nd Avenue on the east, 63rd Place on the south and 23rd Avenue on the west.

“I do think this is very, very important,” said Ald. Jan Michalski, who serves on the Plan Commission and represents the Uptown area.

City Community Development Specialist Zohrab Khaligian said TID No. 32 would serve a number of specific purposes. Based on current figures, project costs for improvements are expected to total $10.63 million, and new valuation would be $45 million.

“The main objective of the TID is to eliminate the blighting influence of deteriorating and/or obsolete buildings, deteriorating site improvements and obsolete platting,” Khaligian wrote in a memo.

He added, “Project costs include construction of a new public parking lot and related improvements, a cash development grant for tenant improvements for a new grocery store and cash development grants and/or revenue bonds for acquisition, demolition, site preparation and/or rehabilitation for new development.”

TID No. 33 would be bounded by 59th Street on the north, 5th Avenue on the east, 60th Street on the south and 6th Avenue A on the west. It includes an area encompassing the Simmons/Theater Terrace site.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian was joined Friday morning, July 9, 2021, by several state officials and developers for the planned Uptown Lofts, which is expected to break ground this fall with an eye on completion in 2022.

The plan was first unveiled last November in the wake of the destruction and riots in Uptown following the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake — and since that time, it has progressed to not only include 107 apartments and townhomes, but also include 20,000-square-feet of retail space in the area on 63rd Street between 22nd and 23rd avenues.

Khaligian said the district, which would include $2.5 million in project costs and $32.5 million in new valuation, is an extension of new development that has sprouted up in the area.

“This should pay off relatively quickly,” Khaligian said in reference to the anticipated life of TID No. 33. “We’re excited to continue working with this developer.”

Commissioners asked Khaligian about the overall fiscal health of Kenosha’s existing TIDs. At present, he said, none are failing.

“Everything is performing,” Khaligian said, though he pointed out a state statute giving municipalities the ability to transfer surplus funds in higher performing TIDs to others with less outcome is part of the reason.

The Finance Committee and City Council are each expected to review and potentially act on the creation of TIDs No. 32 and 33 at meetings on Sept. 8.

