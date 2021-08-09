Kenosha Plan Commission backs plans for pair of new tax increment financing districts to help spur new development

With the hopes of spurring new development, including in the Uptown neighborhood, a Kenosha panel has backed the creation of two new tax incremental financing districts in different parts of the city.

The Kenosha Plan Commission on Thursday voted unanimously in favor of creating TIDs No. 32 and No. 33, both encompassing areas of Kenosha that have been deemed blighted or are in need of redevelopment assistance.

According to municipal officials, the combined districts could add $77.5 million in new equalized valuation to the city tax rolls. The districts also would require the city to fund $13.13 million in improvements for the dual districts.

TIDs, which serve as a financing mechanism for municipalities to borrow money for infrastructure improvements, are used as a tool for helping spur new development.

Districts reaching their maximum capacity result in increased property tax revenue from the improvements. Throughout the life of a TID, the revenue is diverted from the tax rolls to pay off loans.

TID No. 32 includes Uptown, the area of the city impacted late last August during the civil unrest. The area is bounded by 60th Street on the north, 22nd Avenue on the east, 63rd Place on the south and 23rd Avenue on the west.