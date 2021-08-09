Kenosha Plan Commission backs plans for pair of new tax increment financing districts to help spur new development

With the hopes of spurring new development, including in the Uptown neighborhood, a Kenosha panel has backed the creation of two new tax incremental financing districts in different parts of the city.
The Kenosha Plan Commission on Thursday voted unanimously in favor of creating TIDs No. 32 and No. 33, both encompassing areas of Kenosha that have been deemed blighted or are in need of redevelopment assistance.
According to municipal officials, the combined districts could add $77.5 million in new equalized valuation to the city tax rolls. The districts also would require the city to fund $13.13 million in improvements for the dual districts.
TIDs, which serve as a financing mechanism for municipalities to borrow money for infrastructure improvements, are used as a tool for helping spur new development.
Districts reaching their maximum capacity result in increased property tax revenue from the improvements. Throughout the life of a TID, the revenue is diverted from the tax rolls to pay off loans.
TID No. 32 includes Uptown, the area of the city impacted late last August during the civil unrest. The area is bounded by 60th Street on the north, 22nd Avenue on the east, 63rd Place on the south and 23rd Avenue on the west.
“I do think this is very, very important,” said Ald. Jan Michalski, who serves on the Plan Commission and represents the Uptown area.
City Community Development Specialist Zohrab Khaligian said TID No. 32 would serve a number of specific purposes. Based on current figures, project costs for improvements are expected to total $10.63 million, and new valuation would be $45 million.
“The main objective of the TID is to eliminate the blighting influence of deteriorating and/or obsolete buildings, deteriorating site improvements and obsolete platting,” Khaligian wrote in a memo.
He added, “Project costs include construction of a new public parking lot and related improvements, a cash development grant for tenant improvements for a new grocery store and cash development grants and/or revenue bonds for acquisition, demolition, site preparation and/or rehabilitation for new development.”
TID No. 33 would be bounded by 59th Street on the north, 5th Avenue on the east, 60th Street on the south and 6th Avenue A on the west. It includes an area encompassing the Simmons/Theater Terrace site.
Khaligian said the district, which would include $2.5 million in project costs and $32.5 million in new valuation, is an extension of new development that has sprouted up in the area.
“This should pay off relatively quickly,” Khaligian said in reference to the anticipated life of TID No. 33. “We’re excited to continue working with this developer.”
Commissioners asked Khaligian about the overall fiscal health of Kenosha’s existing TIDs. At present, he said, none are failing.
“Everything is performing,” Khaligian said, though he pointed out a state statute giving municipalities the ability to transfer surplus funds in higher performing TIDs to others with less outcome is part of the reason.
The Finance Committee and City Council are each expected to review and potentially act on the creation of TIDs No. 32 and 33 at meetings on Sept. 8.