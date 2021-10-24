Kenosha Plan Commission delays vote on 72-unit apartment project at former Frost Manufacturing site so developer can talk with neighbors

A decision on a proposed 72-unit apartment development at the former Frost Manufacturing site on Kenosha’s east side has been delayed by a week so the developer can discuss the plans with neighbors.
The city Plan Commission on Thursday had a lengthy discussion about the project, 6523 14th Ave., which would be targeted to people with moderate to low incomes. In a nod to the site’s history, the housing complex has been loosely named the Frost Flats at 14th Avenue.
Impact Seven, the nonprofit organization behind the potential project, specializes in affordable housing development and management.
According to preliminary details, monthly rents could range from $392 to $1,610 per month, spread across three buildings, each having 24 units. A mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom units are included in the plans.
“We like the neighborhood,” said Tracy Schroeder, director of real estate development with Impact Seven. “We feel we can bring a housing project to this neighborhood that will be a benefit.”
Several concerns were raised about the project, including the impact on the surrounding neighborhood and the sheer density of the development.
Schroeder and other Impact Seven representatives attempted to ease concerns at the meeting, saying the organization has a rigorous application process for prospective tenants.
An informal neighborhood meeting was held in advance of commission's deliberations on Thursday, but Mayor John Antaramian suggested delaying the panel's vote by a week so one last overture could be made.
“I think it’s important we give the neighborhood and the developer a chance to talk,” Antaramian said. “That way, both sides have an opportunity to talk to each other.”
A date, time and venue for a neighborhood meeting has yet to be set, but it will take place before the Plan Commission holds a special meeting to vote on the project at 5 p.m. Thursday at the municipal building.
Commissioners are considering votes on three separate issues related to the project, including two related amendments to the city’s 2035 long-range master plan and an additional vote to rezone the property from heavy manufacturing to a mixed-use designation. Some of the items need to advance to the City Council for final votes.
Multiple commissioners supported the project, at face value, though there was resounding support to bring existing property owners into the fold.
“This, to me, is a quality proposal,” commissioner Lydia Spottswood said. “I think our community needs this type of development to happen.”
Ald. Jan Michalski, who sits on the Plan Commission, said, “There really has to be neighborhood buy-in on something like this.”
In other business Thursday, the Plan Commission:
- Delayed a vote on a proposed 7,020-square-foot Discount Tire store that is set to replace a former Mobil gas station at 7318 75th St. Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, who represents the area surrounding the property, asked that the item be tabled since he did not have an opportunity to meet with the developer. "I don’t like vacant buildings in my district, but I want a deferral because I don’t know what’s going on,” Ruffalo said.
- Gave a favorable recommendation to a property owner’s request to split Sunnyside Plaza, 2215 80th St., into two separate parcels, one for the existing CVS Pharmacy and the rest for the balance of the shopping center. The commission’s vote will be forwarded to the City Council for a final determination. Irvine, Calif.-based 8022 Sunnyside LLC recently purchased the aging shopping center and is seeking approval to sell the CVS space to another property owner and use the proceeds to improve the entire site.
SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County -- A look at the development and innovation in our community
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.
A list of major employers in Kenosha County compiled by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, had 23 names on it in 2008. It now totals roughly 50 and is continuing to grow.
Making strategic, long-term investments in our infrastructure, the county laid the groundwork to attract dozens of major employers and thousands of jobs to the county.
Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 21, special section, Forward Kenosha County. Look for the second part of the special section in the Sunday, March 28 edition of the Kenosha News.
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
About a year ago, I wrote to you on these pages about the wholesale transformation of Kenosha County’s economy that occurred over the 12 years…
SOMERS — Not even two years since plans for the project were first announced to the public, the first construction of the Pritzker Military Ar…
Communities west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County are seeing a mix of new commercial, industrial and residential development.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Make no mistake, developments in the village have been and continue to come at a fast and furious pace.
The beginning of spring coincides with the beginning of road construction and people can expect to see orange barrels sprouting up before long.
The largest county trunk highway project in Kenosha County’s history is entering its second and final year of construction this spring.
Like all communities, Somers has been weathering the storm of COVID-19.
On behalf of the Village of Pleasant Prairie, I am pleased to share an update on the past year and some exciting developments underway for 2021.
One of the most difficult things about COVID-19 is the unknown factors it radiates. As a school district, we continuously plan for the future …
Progress. During the past 12 months progress could, in many cases, be defined as “maintaining and sustaining.” At the University of Wisconsin-…
A 107-acre swath of land east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets, once the seat of a bustling auto industry and later a brownfield b…