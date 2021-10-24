Kenosha Plan Commission delays vote on 72-unit apartment project at former Frost Manufacturing site so developer can talk with neighbors

An informal neighborhood meeting was held in advance of commission's deliberations on Thursday, but Mayor John Antaramian suggested delaying the panel's vote by a week so one last overture could be made.

“I think it’s important we give the neighborhood and the developer a chance to talk,” Antaramian said. “That way, both sides have an opportunity to talk to each other.”

A date, time and venue for a neighborhood meeting has yet to be set, but it will take place before the Plan Commission holds a special meeting to vote on the project at 5 p.m. Thursday at the municipal building.

Commissioners are considering votes on three separate issues related to the project, including two related amendments to the city’s 2035 long-range master plan and an additional vote to rezone the property from heavy manufacturing to a mixed-use designation. Some of the items need to advance to the City Council for final votes.

Multiple commissioners supported the project, at face value, though there was resounding support to bring existing property owners into the fold.

“This, to me, is a quality proposal,” commissioner Lydia Spottswood said. “I think our community needs this type of development to happen.”