Kenosha Plan Commission gives overwhelming support to Uptown redevelopment proposal

KENOSHA — Details of the Uptown neighborhood’s next chapter is coming into sharper focus as developers gave their latest pitch on a new mixed-use project set to replace a heavily damaged building that was consumed in the flames of the unrest a year ago.
On Thursday, Oregon, Wis.-based Gorman and Company received hearty support from the city Plan Commission for Uptown Lofts, a hybrid retail and residential complex set to take root on 63rd Street, between 22nd and 23rd avenues.
Gorman and Milwaukee-based architecture firm Korb + Associates first went before commissioners last fall with their visions for the new development, which is to be spread across two buildings.
At Thursday’s meeting, commissioners cast several affirmative votes, including a favorable recommendation to amend the city’s long-range land-use plan and a rezoning of the parcels to accommodate the anticipated work.
A few tweaks have been incorporated into plans since the first go-around, including an increase in the number of apartment units — from the originally proposed 104 to the new count of 107.
Commercial/residential mix
In the new plans, each of the three-story buildings is slated for housing. One building will have retail on the first floor with apartments on floors two and three; the other building is to be entirely residential.
Much of Thursday’s discussion focused on the business component of the project, which the Kenosha Area Business Alliance (KABA), is expected to oversee.
Heather Wessling Grosz, vice president of KABA, said the goal is to offer first priority to the three displaced businesses: Estrella Supermarket, Uptown Restaurant and the Furniture Warehouse of Kenosha.
Speaking to KABA’s involvement, Wessling Grosz said, “I think it comes from a priority of helping businesses that were completely decimated.”
At this time, it remains uncertain whether each of the businesses would participate in the new venture, though KABA is anticipating the offering of $5-per-square-foot of leasable space to the businesses for a limited time — five to 10 years — based on the preliminary details shared Thursday.
“We’re going to make it as affordable as possible,” Wessling Grosz said. “We’re working to rebuild that neighborhood with the people who occupied it.”
Affordable housing
Ted Matkom, Wisconsin market president with Gorman and Company, said the bulk of the housing will be classified as “affordable” and will come to fruition through provisions via the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, or WHEDA.
While a firm timetable for the project is still pending, Matkom at Thursday’s meeting did shed light on plans to raze an existing, hallowed-out, boarded-up building.
Demolition, he said, is to be wrapped by Nov. 1, and environmental work is currently taking place in consultation with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
“We’re putting in our permits,” Matkom said. “We’re getting that ready as we speak.”
Ald. Jan Michalski, who represents Uptown and sits on the Plan Commission, said he has fielded eager inquiries from constituents on the project’s progress.
“I’ll give you my utmost support for this,” Michalski said. “I think it is time for the Uptown area to be a phoenix and rise from the ashes.”