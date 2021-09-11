Kenosha Plan Commission gives overwhelming support to Uptown redevelopment proposal

KENOSHA — Details of the Uptown neighborhood’s next chapter is coming into sharper focus as developers gave their latest pitch on a new mixed-use project set to replace a heavily damaged building that was consumed in the flames of the unrest a year ago.

On Thursday, Oregon, Wis.-based Gorman and Company received hearty support from the city Plan Commission for Uptown Lofts, a hybrid retail and residential complex set to take root on 63rd Street, between 22nd and 23rd avenues.

Gorman and Milwaukee-based architecture firm Korb + Associates first went before commissioners last fall with their visions for the new development, which is to be spread across two buildings.

At Thursday’s meeting, commissioners cast several affirmative votes, including a favorable recommendation to amend the city’s long-range land-use plan and a rezoning of the parcels to accommodate the anticipated work.

A few tweaks have been incorporated into plans since the first go-around, including an increase in the number of apartment units — from the originally proposed 104 to the new count of 107.

Commercial/residential mix