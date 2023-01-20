Kenosha Plan Commission gives preliminary approval to county agency’s expansion at Sun Plaza

The venerable mixed-use Sun Plaza development in the heart of Kenosha could be refreshed — and expanded — in the near future, based on a proposal submitted to the Plan Commission on Thursday.

Kenosha County Human Services, in conjunction with Bear Development, is seeking city approvals to add a 79,757-square-foot addition onto the shopping center, which also hosts such retailers as Citi Trends and Dollar General.

“The project will address the effort that began nearly two years ago to replace the aging Kenosha County Job Center, as it is commonly known, on South Sheridan Road,” Mark Molinaro Jr., a principal with Partners in Design Architects, told city officials.

Bear Development has contracted Kenosha-based Partners in Design to develop the architectural details for the Sun Plaza spruce-up.

“The relocation of the KCHS group to the Sun Plaza site is a complimentary use to the recently completed Kenosha Human Development Services relocation on the west end of the center,” Molinaro indicated.

He said the proposal also gives an opportunity to give the rest of Sun Plaza a refresh — including the 32,000 square feet of retail space that will remain at the site.

“This is bringing back to life a big box space,” Molinaro said at the meeting. “We are really excited about the look of this building."

Currently vacant space within the shopping center that will be repurposed in conjunction with the building expansion.

Molinaro said there are a number of reasons to expand Kenosha County Human Services’ presence at the site.

Coupled with the Kenosha Unified School District’s Educational Support Center, Molinaro said the plans “will be a significant benefit to the underutilized center, the retail tenants in the plaza, as well as the retailers and commercial uses throughout the area.”

A few technical details were discussed at Thursday’s meeting, including the number of off-street parking spaces, which will fall below the city’s threshold under municipal code. However, peak hours for a government office and the remaining retailers in the center are not expected to overlap, meaning a variance could be granted.

Commissioners gave high marks to the proposal in its current iteration.

“The plans look great. I don’t have any concerns about the parking,” commissioner Mark Bourque said. “I love the redevelopment of this. It looks fantastic.”

Mayor John Antaramian, who chairs the Plan Commission, offered one concern, pertaining to the north side of the development. With housing abutting the area, he urged the developers to take whatever measures necessary to provide screening for the neighbors.

“I want to make sure it looks good — trees and whatever else can be done,” Antaramian said.

With the preliminary approval in place, commissioners will hold a formal public hearing Feb. 16 and could issue final approval to the plans on that date. Commissioners have final say on the proposal, which does have to go before the full City Council.

