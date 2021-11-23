Kenosha Plan Commission OKs tavern’s parking plans amid expansion

A tavern owner’s planned building expansion in the heart of the city sparked a discussion at a recent Plan Commission meeting of parking accommodations and the impact in the immediate neighborhood.

AJ Lucci, owner of Lucci’s Grandview at 6929 39th Ave., is plans a 318-square-foot addition to his existing building. While the expansion is being handled by the city’s development department, the parking impact required action from commissioners.

“The Kenosha ordinance currently requires Lucci’s to have 10 spaces available for parking; however, they currently only offer on-street parking,” Anthony Garza, the local architect handling the expansion project, wrote in a letter to city officials.

The building expansion triggered a call for even more parking accommodations, based on a series of technical details, including a revised capacity of 64 occupants within the larger building, up from the current maximum of 38 occupants.

Without a waiver from the city, Lucci’s could have been required to carve out 13 parking spaces, based on the parameters in place in other areas of the city.

“We are asking for the existing relief to continue and to allow Lucci’s to continue to operate, offering only on-street parking,” Garza wrote.

Ald. Bruce Fox, whose district includes the Lucci’s site, told commissioners at the Thursday meeting he was amenable to continuing the parking exemption.

Because of the layout of Kenosha’s oldest neighborhoods — including the Lucci’s site — Fox said he views on-street parking as a necessity for any business operating in the area.

Commissioners, who gave their overwhelming support and have final say in the matter, shared similar viewpoints. They noted there had been concerns aired from at least one nearby property owner about dumpsters, though there have been indications from Lucci’s representatives the matter is being remedied.

“He’s a fine operator,” commissioner Mark Bourque said of Lucci. “I think he’s done a good job of addressing the concerns of the neighbor.”

Also Thursday, the commission:

Gave a favorable recommendation to approve property owners’ requests to vacate land on 76th Street, between 30th and 29th avenues. The Society of St. Vincent De Paul made the request, as did several nearby residences. The request will also go before Public Works Committee before receiving a final vote from the City Council.

If ultimately approved, it means the public will no longer have the right to use the portion of 76th Street for access. At the meeting, a St. Vincent De Paul representative indicated a master plan for the site is in the works with efforts underway to improve the overall layout of the property.

Commissioner Lydia Spottswood said she has been pleased with the improvements that have taken place at the St. Vincent De Paul site thus far. “You guys have done a great job of repurposing that building,” Spottswood said.

Issued a conditional-use permit for the third phase of the Sun Pointe Village housing development at 21st Street and 30th Avenue. This specific project includes a dozen duplex-style buildings, encompassing a total of 24 units. The Plan Commission, which is the final stop for the proposal, approved the plans after holding a final hearing.

