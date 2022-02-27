Kenosha Plan Commission recommends council approve new Popeyes restaurant location for west side

The City Plan Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of a conditional use permit for a new Popeyes restaurant on the city’s far west side Thursday evening.

Developers are hoping to construct the fast food restaurant on a vacant lot at 7305 122nd Ave. The restaurant would occupy the space of the former Long Johns Silver’s, which was destroyed by fire in 2006.

If constructed, it will be the third one in the greater Kenosha area.

The site plan submitted to the city shows a double drive-thru lane located at the rear of the building. It would have a seating capacity of 36 and operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The full City Council is expected to vote on the proposal early next month.

“It passed without any problems,” said Ald. Daniel Prozanski, a member of the Plan Commission.

The Popeyes at 3905 75th St. used to be in Prozanski’s south side district. He hopes the new Popeyes will help alleviate some the heavy congestion around 75th Street and 39th Avenue.

“That Popeyes had been in my district for years and the biggest problem was traffic,” he said. “Hopefully this new one will alleviate some traffic and people will still be able to get their Popeyes chicken.”

A new Popeyes is also under construction in Somers in Market Square, a development anchored by Walmart and Sam’s Club at the southwest corner of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and Highway S (38th Street).

Popeyes serves fried chicken dishes in mild and spicy flavors. The company made headlines in August 2019 when it began selling fried chicken sandwiches and struggled to keep up with intense demand.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.