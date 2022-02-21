Kenosha Plan Commission to vote on new Popeyes; busy week ahead for city meetings

It will be a busy week for City of Kenosha alderpersons and commissioners.

The City Plan Commission is scheduled to vote this week on whether to recommend approval of a conditional use permit for a new Popeyes restaurant on the city’s far west side, which once constructed will be the third one in the greater Kenosha area.

Developers are hoping to construct the fast food restaurant on a vacant lot at 7305 122nd Ave. The restaurant would occupy the space of the former Long Johns Silver’s, which was destroyed by fire in 2006.

The commission is scheduled to take up matter at 5 p.m. Thursday at the city Municipal Building, 625 52nd St.

The site plan submitted to the city shows a double drive-thru lane located at the rear of the building. It would have a seating capacity of 36 and operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

If approved and constructed, this would be the city’s second Popeyes restaurant. One has operated for some time at the intersection of 75th Street and 39th Avenue.

A new Popeyes is also under construction in Somers in Market Square, a development anchored by Walmart and Sam’s Club at the southwest corner of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and Highway S (38th Street).

Popeyes serves fried chicken dishes in mild and spicy flavors. The company made headlines in August 2019 when it began selling fried chicken sandwiches and struggled to keep up with intense demand.

Innovation neighborhood plan

The commission is also scheduled Thursday to vote on whether to adopt a the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood Master Plan.

The plan is focused on transforming the former blighted property east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th Streets into a hub for innovation.

It aims to modernize six surrounding neighborhoods that are adjacent or near to it. Those neighborhoods are: Lincoln, Columbus, McKinley, Wilson, Roosevelt and Uptown.

Coins Sports Bar hearing

The city’s Licenses and Permit Committee is scheduled to vote Thursday on the fate of the liquor licenses for Coins Sports Bar.

The popular sports bar at 1714 52nd St. is in danger of losing its licenses to serve liquor, or possibly receiving a suspension of its liquor privileges.

After a seven-hour hearing last week, the committee voted to adjourn a revocation hearing on the bar’s liquor licenses and take up the matter at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Municipal Building.

Vote on razing buildings

The full City Council is scheduled to vote on whether to award contracts to companies to raze Downtown structures and remove the asbestos containing materials in them.

The structures are located at 2104-2106 and 2108 61st St. and 5407 8th Ave.

