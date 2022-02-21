Kenosha Plan Commission to vote on new Popeyes; busy week ahead for city meetings

It will be a busy week for City of Kenosha alderpersons and commissioners.
The City Plan Commission is scheduled to vote this week on whether to recommend approval of a conditional use permit for a new Popeyes restaurant on the city’s far west side, which once constructed will be the third one in the greater Kenosha area.
Developers are hoping to construct the fast food restaurant on a vacant lot at 7305 122nd Ave. The restaurant would occupy the space of the former Long Johns Silver’s, which was destroyed by fire in 2006.
The commission is scheduled to take up matter at 5 p.m. Thursday at the city Municipal Building, 625 52nd St.
The site plan submitted to the city shows a double drive-thru lane located at the rear of the building. It would have a seating capacity of 36 and operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
If approved and constructed, this would be the city’s second Popeyes restaurant. One has operated for some time at the intersection of 75th Street and 39th Avenue.
A new Popeyes
is also under construction in Somers in Market Square, a development anchored by Walmart and Sam’s Club at the southwest corner of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and Highway S (38th Street).
Popeyes serves fried chicken dishes in mild and spicy flavors. The company made headlines in August 2019 when it began selling fried chicken sandwiches and struggled to keep up with intense demand.
Innovation neighborhood plan
The commission is also scheduled Thursday to vote on whether to
adopt a the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood Master Plan.
The plan is focused on transforming the former blighted property east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th Streets into a hub for innovation.
It aims to modernize six surrounding neighborhoods that are adjacent or near to it. Those neighborhoods are: Lincoln, Columbus, McKinley, Wilson, Roosevelt and Uptown.
Coins Sports Bar hearing
The city’s Licenses and Permit Committee is scheduled to vote Thursday on the fate of the liquor licenses for Coins Sports Bar.
The
popular sports bar at 1714 52nd St. is in danger of losing its licenses to serve liquor, or possibly receiving a suspension of its liquor privileges.
After a seven-hour hearing last week, the committee voted to adjourn a revocation hearing on the bar’s liquor licenses and take up the matter at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Municipal Building.
Vote on razing buildings
The full City Council is scheduled to vote on whether to award contracts to companies to raze Downtown structures and remove the asbestos containing materials in them.
The structures are located at 2104-2106 and 2108 61st St. and 5407 8th Ave.
A ranking of 25 fast food chicken sandwiches
26. McChicken at McDonald's
This giant chicken McNugget has a spongy texture matched with an exterior that is painfully salty; $1.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
25. Original chicken sandwich at Church's
Church's Chicken sandwich includes a sad, small patty with a few inconsequential pickles; 99 cents.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
24. Spicy chicken at Checkers
The "spicy" chicken patty barely qualifies as mild; $1.50.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
23. Crispy chicken sandwich at Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen uses an actual piece of chicken, not a chicken patty, but it's tough and bone dry. None of the other components were much better. And what's up with the waffle-looking bun? $3.89.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
22. Big chicken at Checkers
What a misleading name for such a diminutive, boring offering; $2.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
21. Original chicken sandwich at Burger King
The oblong bun gives you a clue that there's a chicken patty underneath. It's joined by a handful of lettuce and more mayonnaise than you'll ever need; $4.49.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
20. Chicken ring slider at White Castle
What are chicken rings? Are they some unheard of part of a bird? Nope. They are just chicken patties shaped into rings, and they taste slightly less good than White Castle's other option; $1.79.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
19. Buttermilk crispy chicken sandwich at McDonald's
This certainly looks the best of the McDonald's fried chickens, featuring a glistening bun and whole leaves of lettuce. But the chicken is shockingly salty, overwhelming every other flavor. $5.10.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
18. Classic crispy chicken sandwich at Sonic Drive-In
Kudos for the mayo restraint. Sadly, a little black pepper is all I could detect on this dull offering; $4.49.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
17. Nashville hot crispy colonel sandwich meal at KFC
Greasy, dry and defiantly mild, this confused offering sours the good name of Nashville hot chicken; $6.19.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
16. Chicken breast slider at White Castle
This is the highest rated sandwich using a chicken patty, mostly because it's so inoffensive. But I also liked the soft, warm bun, and the simple slice of cheese worked better than a deluge of mayonnaise; $1.49.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
15. Classic chicken sandwich at McDonald's
Though it looks like someone punched it in the nose, the classic chicken sandwich here is probably the best chicken offering at McDonald's. That said, the crust is outrageously salty, and most of the components are thoughtlessly hurled on; $3.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
14. Crispy chicken sandwich at Burger King
Burger King's regular sandwich beats the similar offering at McDonald's by a hair, mostly due to the fact that the crust is very slightly less stupidly salty; $4.69.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
13. Spicy crispy chicken sandwich at Burger King
If you have to get a fried chicken sandwich at Burger King, this offering's slight touch of heat gives it the edge. Still, you have to deal with mayo overload; $4.39.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
12. Double crunch at KFC
As you can tell by the photo, someone in the kitchen upended an entire jar of mayonnaise on this sandwich. That said, the chicken tenders were nicely seasoned with the Colonel's distinctive blend of herbs and spices; $5.39.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
11. Crispy chicken sandwich at Culver's
The fried chicken is thin and exceptionally crispy, if also a tad dry. The well toasted bun is a great touch, and the toppings are fresh; $5.29.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
10. Homestyle chicken sandwich at Wendy's
Without the spice, Wendy's chicken sandwich tastes rather uneventful. Nothing is particularly bad, mind you, and the chicken has a decent crust; $5.56.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
9. Crispy colonel sandwich meal at KFC
KFC's best sandwich option features an extra crisp piece of chicken on a toasted bun. It's a petite offering, but one that mostly delivers the goods; $5.69.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
8. Spicy chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A's offering in the spicy category was the mildest one I tried, which knocks it down the list a bit. Still, the chicken is juicy and the bun is soft; $4.49.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
7. Spicy chicken sandwich at Wendy's
Of all the spicy fried chicken sandwiches I tried, none came anywhere near the spice level of Wendy's spicy chicken sandwich. I'd still call this more of a medium heat, but the warm glow helps add some actual excitement to each bite; $5.59.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
6. The big chicken fillet sandwich at Hardee's
This solid option also starts with a frozen chicken fillet. Fortunately, it's moist and seasoned with lots of black pepper. Instead of a jumble of chopped lettuce, it's placed on top of a crisp iceberg lettuce leaf; $5.29.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
5. Buttermilk crispy chicken sandwich at Arby's
Of all the chains that use frozen chicken fillets, Arby's came out on top. That's mostly due to the extra crispy crust of the chicken. All the other elements worked well, too. The soft bun houses the chicken without getting in the way. The lettuce and tomato also didn't taste like they'd been left in the cooler for a couple weeks; $4.99.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
4. Sandwich combo at Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's serves chicken tenders and not a lot else, so the chicken sandwich here is really just a bun with a few tenders tossed on. But guess what? Those tenders are breaded and fried in house, so they have a crackly crust that shatters as you dig in. Plus, instead of boring mayo, the sandwich gets a liberal drizzle of Cane's sauce, the restaurant's own tangy, spicy concoction; $6.79.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
3. Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A knows what it's doing. The white meat chicken is always tender and juicy, and the bun is always steamed until soft and pillowy. While the pickles are small, the sandwich is blessedly free of mayonnaise and iceberg lettuce. The only real criticism, and it's a big one, is that the crust on the chicken is not very crisp; $4.15.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
2. Fried Chicken Sandwich at Popeye's
The chicken in Popeye's sandwich crunches audibly when you bite in, with all those nooks and crannies on the surface shattering into a thousand delicious pieces. This makes for an exciting contrast to the soft bun. The chicken itself is also juicy and well-seasoned, without tasting wildly over-salted like the fried-chicken sandwiches at McDonald's; $3.99
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
1. Chick'n Shack at Shake Shack
This was not even close. Shake Shack's offering had the crackliest crust, the juiciest meat and the best toppings. I especially loved the Martin's potato roll, which is certainly the softest bun around. Instead of a basic mayonnaise, this gets a spread of a buttermilk and herb mayonnaise, which lends a tangy freshness to each bite. Shake Shack also understands the importance of pickles, adding extra crunchy thick-cut versions. The catch? Shake Shack doesn't have nearly as many locations as the rest of these chains; $6.79.
Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS
