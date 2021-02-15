Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie declare snow emergency starting at 6 p.m.; Somers declares emergency effective 8 p.m.

The City of Kenosha has issued a snow emergency beginning at 6 p.m. Monday due to predicted snow in weather forecasts.
The city anticipates the snow emergency will end at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Likewise the Village of Pleasant Prairie has declared a snow emergency also from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Village and Town of Somers have declared a snow emergency effective from 8 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday. Residents are reminded to part their vehicles accordingly, with no parking in designated areas.
Parking is prohibited on all streets in the City of Kenosha during a snow emergency. However, the City will allow overnight parking in designated Downtown and Uptown city parking lots to ease the burden of finding parking during the snow emergency.
The Downtown parking lot is located on 54th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. The Uptown parking lots are located on 22nd Avenue between 56th and 57th Street and the lot north of 56th Street.
To see a map, visit https://www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/seasonal-operations.
Stay up to date on City closings on the City Twitter page; with the Kenosha City web site: www.kenosha.org or the City’s Alert Sense app. There is a link to sign up for the app on the city web page: https://www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works.
The City also provides updates of current parking restrictions on a 24-hour hotline: 262-653- 4074.
During a snow emergency in Pleasant Prairie, no parking is allowed on village streets. All snow emergency parking restrictions will be enforced during the emergency declaration.
For more information related to the Village Snow and Ice Removal Plan, please visit PleasantPrairieWi.gov/services/streets/snow_plowing.