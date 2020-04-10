Kenosha police: 2 shot in parking lot of gas station

Two men were shot in the parking lot of a Kenosha gas station Thursday night.
According to Kenosha Police the men were shot outside the Citgo, 2207 60th St., at about 10 p.m. Both had non-life threatening injuries.
No one is in custody and the incident remains under investigation.
(Story will be updated when more information becomes available).
