Kenosha Police: 89-year-old resident of care center died from weather exposure

PARKSIDE MANOR

Five residents and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Parkside Manor, 6300 67th St.

An 89-year-old female resident of a Kenosha assisted-living facility and memory care center was found dead outside the facility on Dec. 19.

The woman, who police are not naming, was found dead around 7:45 a.m. that morning outside of Parkside Manor, located at 6300 67th St. Police were called to the area to conduct a death investigation, Lt. Joseph Nosalik said in a media release Tuesday morning. 

The death is related to weather exposure. According to weather archives, temperatures the night of Dec. 18 were below freezing. 

Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall is also investigating the matter. Representatives with Parkside Manner had no comment Tuesday.

Kenosha Police continue to investigate this death with the potential for criminal charges being referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.

Parkside Manor, according to the organization's website offers support for clients facing early, mid-stage and advanced Alzheimer’s disease, and other related illnesses.

Parkside Manor also offers custom assisted living care options so eligible residents can receive as little or as much help as desired.

