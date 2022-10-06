Kenosha police advise social media threats regarding planned school shooting not credible

The Kenosha Police Department said late Wednesday multiple reports on social media regarding threats of a school shooting said to happen Thursday have been unfounded.
Police issued the statement on the department's Facebook page, saying authorities and the Kenosha Unified School District were "aggressively investigating and so far, have not found it to be credible."
"It is possible that the same social media message is being shared, nationwide," according to police. "Regardless, we will remain vigilant and continue to investigate. If we find any credibility to the threat you will be notified here and by KUSD."
Authorities said those issuing such threats can be charged with a felony crime of making "terrorist threats."
"KPD takes every incident involving our schools seriously. We will investigate, we will partner with other law enforcement agencies to hold those responsible, accountable," police said.
Today in sports history: Oct. 6
1956: Oklahoma blanks Kansas for 32nd consecutive victory
1956 — Oklahoma blanks Kansas 66-0 to set a modern college football winning streak of 32 straight. The Sooners had the previous record of 31 set 1948-50. The victory is also a conference record of 54 straight wins.
Oklahoma's Tommy McDonald is shown in this 1956 file photo.
AP FILE
1980: Marvin Hagler wins the world middleweight title
1980 — Marvin Hagler wins the world middleweight title, beating Alan Minter in three rounds at Wembley Arena in London.
AP FILE
1985: Joe Montana has record performance in 49ers' rout of Falcons
1985 — San Francisco’s Joe Montana passes for 429 yards and five touchdowns and sets an NFL record with 57 passes attempted and no interceptions in a 38-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana (16) fire a pass during Sunday's game with the Flacons in Atlanta on Oct. 7, 1985. Montana threw for 5 TDs, 429 yards, completing 37 out of 57 in the 38-17 win over the winless Birds. He gets a block from Roger Craig on the Falcons linebacker John Rade. (AP Photo/Joe Holloway)
AP FILE
1993: Michael Jordan announces retirement after 9 seasons, 3 titles
1993 — Michael Jordan announces his retirement after nine seasons in the NBA.
Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan announces his retirement from professional basketball at the Berto Center in Deerfield, Ill., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 1993. (AP Photo/Mark Elias)
AP FILE
2003: Peyton Manning, Colts rally from 21-point deficit in final 4 minutes
2003 — Indianapolis, led by Peyton Manning, becomes the first team in NFL history to win after trailing by 21 or more points with less than 4 minutes left in regulation. Mike Vanderjagt’s 29-yard field goal with 3:47 left in the extra period gives the Colts a 38-35 victory over Tampa Bay.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter Monday night, Oct. 6, 2003 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Manning lead the Colts to a 38-35 come-from-behind win over the Buccaneers in overtime. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
AP FILE
2010: Roy Halladay throws no-hitter to lift Phillies in NLDS
2010 — Roy Halladay pitches the second no-hitter in postseason history, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 in Game 1 of the NL division series.
This Oct. 6, 2010, file photo shows Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay celebrating with catcher Carlos Ruiz (51) after throwing a no-hitter to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 in Game 1 of baseball's National League Division Series, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)
AP FILE
2013: Matt Prater helps Broncos survive offensive shootout against Cowboys
2013 — Matt Prater kicks a 28-yard field goal as time expires and Peyton Manning and Denver overcome the first 500-yard passing game in Dallas history for a 51-48 victory over the Cowboys. Tony Romo throws for 506 yards and five touchdowns for Dallas, but he is intercepted by Danny Trevanthan inside the Dallas 30 to set up Prater’s winning kick. It’s the second-highest scoring game in regulation since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. Manning finishes with 414 yards and four scores for Denver.
With Denver Broncos' Britton Colquitt (4) holding kicker Matt Prater (5) boots the game-winning field goal against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013, in Arlington, Texas. The Broncos won 51-48. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
AP FILE
2013: Tiger Woods clinches Presidents Cup for Americans
2013 — Tiger Woods beats Richard Sterne, 1 up, to give the Americans the 18 points they need to win the Presidents Cup for the fifth straight time. It’s the third straight Presidents Cup that Woods wins the cup-clinching match.
United States team player Tiger Woods, right, greets team captain Fred Couples on the way to the 18th tee during the single matches at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
AP FILE
2017: Vegas Golden Knights defeat Dallas Stars in franchise’s inaugural season opener
2017 — The Vegas Golden Knights defeat the Dallas Stars 2-1 in franchise’s inaugural season opener. James Neal scores both of the Knight goals in the third period and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stops 45 of 46 shots for the win.
In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal, center, celebrates scoring a goal with teammates Nate Schmidt (88) and Oscar Lindberg (24) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
AP FILE
2018: Khabib Nurmagomedov beats Conor McGregor, sets off post-match brawl
2018 — A few seconds after Conor McGregor taps Khabib Nurmagomedov’s arm and submits to the champion’s choke, Nurmagomedov climbs the cage and leaps at the men in McGregor’s corner, setting off a prolonged brawl inside and outside the octagon.
Khabib Nurmagomedov, top, applies a rear naked choke hold to Conor McGregor during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Nurmagomedov won the fight by submission during the fourth round to retain the title. (AP Photo/John Locher)
AP FILE
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.