Kenosha police advise social media threats regarding planned school shooting not credible

The Kenosha Police Department said late Wednesday multiple reports on social media regarding threats of a school shooting said to happen Thursday have been unfounded.

Police issued the statement on the department's Facebook page, saying authorities and the Kenosha Unified School District were "aggressively investigating and so far, have not found it to be credible."

"It is possible that the same social media message is being shared, nationwide," according to police. "Regardless, we will remain vigilant and continue to investigate. If we find any credibility to the threat you will be notified here and by KUSD."

Authorities said those issuing such threats can be charged with a felony crime of making "terrorist threats."

"KPD takes every incident involving our schools seriously. We will investigate, we will partner with other law enforcement agencies to hold those responsible, accountable," police said.

